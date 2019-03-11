Try 3 months for $3
March 11 crash

Cameron Scheckler and his family recover items from the SUV he was driving after it flipped Monday during a collision with a Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Lombard Avenue and Caledonia Street in Racine.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A collision that left an SUV flipped on its roof yielded no major injuries. However, the mishap served as another example of why residents want stop signs at the intersection of Caledonia Street and Lombard Avenue.

Cameron Scheckler, the driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe that flipped, said that he had stopped at a yield sign on Caledonia Street, didn’t see any cars coming and pulled forward. He had not noticed the Nissan Sentra that was driving down a hill from the west, from the direction of Douglas Avenue.

The Sentra collided with the Santa Fe's left side and the Santa Fe flipped upside down, but Scheckler walked away with only a cut on his left hand.

“I was wearing my seat belt,” he said.

By the time emergency responders arrived, Scheckler was already out of the SUV.

March 11, 2019 crash

An employee from Jensen Towing pulls a Hyundai Santa Fe onto his tow truck after a crash Monday at the intersection of Caledonia Street and Lombard Avenue.

Tim Carroll, who heard the crash occur and ran to help, said he checked on both drivers, saw that they were OK, and helped Scheckler get right-side up again. The woman who was driving the Sentra was looked at by paramedics in an ambulance, but walked away under her own power.

“(Crashes) are happening all the time. People don’t stop,” said Carroll, who added he has lived at the intersection for a decade. “We need stop signs.”

Lat Martins, who lives three houses down from Carroll, believes that this was the fourth crash at the corner in the past 18 months.

“They treat this (yield sign) like it’s nothing,” Martins said. “Someone is going to get killed here.”

Martins said he mentioned wanting stop signs to replace the yields to a city employee, but nothing has come of it yet.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

