RACINE — A collision that left an SUV flipped on its roof yielded no major injuries. However, the mishap served as another example of why residents want stop signs at the intersection of Caledonia Street and Lombard Avenue.
Cameron Scheckler, the driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe that flipped, said that he had stopped at a yield sign on Caledonia Street, didn’t see any cars coming and pulled forward. He had not noticed the Nissan Sentra that was driving down a hill from the west, from the direction of Douglas Avenue.
The Sentra collided with the Santa Fe's left side and the Santa Fe flipped upside down, but Scheckler walked away with only a cut on his left hand.
“I was wearing my seat belt,” he said.
By the time emergency responders arrived, Scheckler was already out of the SUV.
Tim Carroll, who heard the crash occur and ran to help, said he checked on both drivers, saw that they were OK, and helped Scheckler get right-side up again. The woman who was driving the Sentra was looked at by paramedics in an ambulance, but walked away under her own power.
“(Crashes) are happening all the time. People don’t stop,” said Carroll, who added he has lived at the intersection for a decade. “We need stop signs.”
Lat Martins, who lives three houses down from Carroll, believes that this was the fourth crash at the corner in the past 18 months.
“They treat this (yield sign) like it’s nothing,” Martins said. “Someone is going to get killed here.”
Martins said he mentioned wanting stop signs to replace the yields to a city employee, but nothing has come of it yet.
It's a three way...Please You are a stupid driver if you Pull away from a yield at a threeway and caused that accident...You are a dumba@@ driver and should lose your license.. Yeild means stop or prepared to stop...so stop...
