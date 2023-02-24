WATERFORD — Business owners upset with Explore Waterford turmoil are seeking new leadership, as membership in the business group tumbles and questions surface about the organization’s ability to continue its community events.

Fallout from the resignation of Tanya Maney as Explore Waterford’s executive director led to an emotional confrontation Thursday between the group’s volunteer board of directors and business owners who want Maney to stay.

Calls for removing the board’s president and vice president went unheeded — prompting some business owners to walk out — while village officials raised the specter of Explore Waterford being unable to sustain some of its signature activities.

When the subject turned to finding a way to continue the Celebrate Waterford summer festival this year, Village Administrator Zeke Jackson urged board members to focus on more immediate needs within the organization.

“You’re in a rebuilding year,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to pick what you’re going to let go of.”

Business owners called for the resignations of Board President Jay Noble and Vice President Holly Baumann — but neither stepped down, and other board members balked at requesting the resignations.

Baumann burst into tears during the exchange.

Maney has singled out Noble and Baumann as sources of the friction that led to her resignation, saying that both board leaders acted behind her back to usurp her authority as the organization’s $35,000-a-year executive director.

Another board member, Eric Carlson, proposed that the board formally request Noble and Baumann’s resignations.

After finding nobody willing to second the motion, Carlson announced that he himself was quitting the board.

Carlson, an outspoken supporter of Maney, said he has lost faith in the board leadership.

He called it “absolutely imperative” that a new executive director be hired and be allowed to run the organization’s day-to-day operations.

“Without that,” he said, “Explore Waterford will ultimately fail.”

Noble has proposed an alternative arrangement in which board members take over some of the executive director’s responsibilities.

Business owners who attended Thursday’s meeting and demanded explanations for the upheaval suggested that they might no longer maintain dues-paying membership in Explore Waterford.

The number of businesses in the organization has dropped from 120 to 70 in recent weeks.

Jordan Karweik, owner of the Kravings ice cream shop, repeatedly asked Noble what reasons remain for business owners to keep up their memberships and continue supporting the group.

Referring to Maney, Karweik said: “Tanya brought so much value to us. What is our incentive to join again?”

Karweik and others walked out of the meeting after board members rejected the call for Noble and Baumann’s resignations.

The situation began in early January when Maney announced she was stepping down after less than two years as Explore Waterford’s executive director.

Village officials responded by expressing concern about the group’s future, especially considering that the village uses public funds to support Explore Waterford.

Explore Waterford receives public funding and membership dues to represent the business community and to organize events such as Celebrate Waterford and the Waterford Christmas Parade.

The group was formed in 2019 through a merger of the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce and a downtown promotion group called Absolutely Waterford.

In resigning a position she accepted in October 2021, Maney said Noble and other board members maneuvered around her to hire an outside marketing firm to take over some of the executive director’s duties.

She also said board members have ignored her input and made her feel excluded from important discussions.

Her resignation is scheduled to take effect Feb. 28.

Business owners in attendance at Thursday’s board meeting said they support Maney, and they asked if she would reconsider her resignation under new board leadership.

Tammy Begotka, co-owner of Waterford Stillhouse, said Maney has done “an incredible job.”

“It breaks my heart to see what has happened here,” Begotka said. “I’m very concerned with how things are going to move forward.”

Tim Vandeville, owner of Legacy Realty Group and a former Explore Waterford board president, called the current board members out of touch, and said they have lost the confidence of their member businesses.

“We have serious trust issues,” he said.

Nine business owners attended the meeting, which was held inside Carlson’s business, Artistic Pianos.

Of the Explore Waterford board members, seven attended in person, and two others were on speakerphone.

Jackson attended as a spectator, along with Village President Don Houston.

Noble and Baumann both defended their actions in hiring a marketing firm — and both said they sought to include Maney in the process, with no intention of replacing her.

Noble is owner of Uncle Harry’s ice cream and hamburger stand, and Baumann is former owner of the Cafe 213 restaurant.

Noble said he hopes to restore stability in Explore Waterford and to mend fences within the community.

“I want a unified Waterford again,” he said.

Other board members, however, acknowledged that they mishandled the situation leading up to Maney’s resignation.

Board member John Dovgin, the owner of Midwest Pet Feed, turned to Maney and apologized, saying that hiring an outside marketing firm was supposed to help by taking some job pressure off her.

Dovgin also said Noble had assured the rest of the board that Maney was aware of what was happening.

“We messed up,” he said. “I don’t want to see us get ripped apart. I want to see us stand strong. I think we need to, for the community.”

