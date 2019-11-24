RACINE — Three-year-old Collin and his 2-year-old brother Julius watched Disney’s “Dumbo” on Friday morning while sitting shirtless on a bed in a cramped, low-rent, one-bathroom hotel room. They had been living there since Thursday.

Julius and Collin, along with their mother, Kyra Batts; her fiancé, Scott Mertins Jr.; and their 1-year-old sister Skyla were evicted from their home in the 1500 block of Grove Avenue the day before.

Mertin and Batts started withholding rent to get the attention of their landlord, CWC Properties LLC, after they say months of water leaks in the 1894 home were never properly addressed and their requests were being ignored by the property manager. A contractor for the landlord denied that some of the reported issues existed, including the leaks, although City of Racine inspection reports show that the leaks were real.

“We just wanted to get through to them (our landlords),” Mertins said. “We’ve got a rental agreement. They’ve got to hold up their end of the bargain like we do.”

Many of their accusations have been backed up by two year’s worth of City of Racine inspection reports reviewed by The Journal Times; those reports show that CWC Properties did not make all of the repairs it was ordered to since the spring 2018, confirming much of what Mertins and Batts claim was going on.

“We never heard anything in the past about the issues they’re claiming,” a CWC contractor, who declined to share his name with The Journal Times, said on Tuesday after the eviction had been upheld in court. The contractor said it is common for soon-to-be evictees to start complaining about the home and go public about problems — Mertins made a public Facebook post on Tuesday that received more than 200 comments and 115 shares.

However, the contractor’s claim that CWC “never heard” about the leaking roof appears untrue. Inspection reports show that complaints about leaks date back to at least March 2018. At that time a different couple was living there, more than a year before Mertins and Batts moved in on May 15, 2019.

The previous tenants left after becoming fed up with the landlord not fixing problems in the home, according to inspection records.

CWC’s contractor said that they were never able to confirm if there was even a leak. However, in early October, a roofer was still sent over to address the problem and did work on the roof. According to Mertins and Batts, the roofer didn’t do a good job.

The next time it rained after the roof was “repaired,” nothing leaked inside. The second time it rained, it leaked worse. According to Batts, it was “like a waterfall.”

Justice system

Regardless, the family was ultimately kicked out because withholding rent was not legal in Racine until very recently, and even then there are still hoops to jump through. If you just stop paying rent, even if it is well-intentioned to give your landlord a wake-up call, you can still be evicted. Under a new ordinance, renters can now carry out rent abatement, where they make their usual rental payment to the city, which will hold onto that money until the landlord fixes whatever problems there are in the home.

And so, Batts and Mertins didn’t have much of a shot in court when their landlord filed for eviction. That is typical in eviction court — if you didn’t pay rent, you’re almost always going to be evicted.

The contractor placed the blame for the eviction on the tenants for not following the law (i.e. not paying rent) and on the courts. “We didn’t make the decision to evict them or not. The judge made that ruling,” he said, even though CWC still was the one who filed for the eviction.

He also implied that Mertins and Batts may have been lying about how the water got into their home.

“We don’t know how that stuff (regarding photos Mertins posted online showing water covering the floor and seeping in through windows) was put there or what the tenants did,” he said. It was never proven if there were water leaks, he said, despite current and past tenants’ complaints

“You come in from outside getting rained on. You come inside still getting rained on,” Batts said on Tuesday as she and Mertins worked on packing up before moving out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘A clear and loud message’

Wisconsin’s landlord-tenant laws are often considered to be landlord friendly. Mayor Cory Mason wants to tip the scale to aid tenants.

“This is something RENTS seeks to address,” Shannon Powell, spokesman for the Mayor’s Office, said in an email regarding this situation.

In conjunction with the 2020 budget, the City Council passed a package of ordinances named RENTS, short for Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services. Mason championed the ordinances with the goal of creating “a level playing field between landlords and tenants.”

Among RENTS’ provisions is the requirement for all landlords to register with the city so it’ll be easier for staff to contact them. RENTS also intends to create a public database of rental properties, allowing anyone to see a property’s code violation history and how quickly those violations were addressed.

Another provision would make it easier for tenants to withhold rent from landlords, something Martins and Batts could’ve used before getting evicted last week.

“Racine RENTS sends a clear and loud message to all property owners,” Mason said in a statement on Friday, “that we will no longer tolerate them letting housing deteriorate, bringing down our neighborhoods, impacting everyone’s quality of life, and causing tenants to live in unsafe or uninhabitable conditions.”

‘Getting by’

Batts and Mertins are not fighting their eviction, but they do plan to sue CWC because they contend their landlord failed to uphold its end of the rental agreement.

For now, the couple has been set back by the ordeal.

A couple of their kids have fallen ill in the last few months with respiratory infections, an ailment their parents blame on the leaky home. Batts said she also fell once because of the water on the floor.

Mertins, who is a butcher at a grocery store chain, has missed eight days of work. Batts works too, as a caretaker in Kenosha, and it’s been a challenge to get to-and-from work while also packing up their home ahead of the eviction and making sure the kids are taken care of.

And now the family of five is living in a hotel room. It will cost them more than $330 a week, more expensive than the $1,100 a month (less than $275 a week) they were paying for their old place.

“We’re getting by,” Batts said on Friday, sitting on the hotel bed while her 1-year-old napped with a pacifier in her mouth.

Mertins has accused his now-former landlord of being a slumlord. The reason he and Batts went public with the story, Mertins said, was because “we wouldn’t wish the next family to go through what we did.”

“We wish this didn’t happen this way, getting kicked out into the cold before the holidays,” he wrote in a text to a Journal Times reporter. “We’re so hurt (we) can’t give our household a Thanksgiving or Christmas because of slumlords. How long (do) families have to wait for things to be fixed as the payment (rent) is being paid?”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.