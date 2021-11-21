'We have to reinvent the city' | Post-industrial cities, tax incentives and Racine

First in a series

The City of Racine has paid $1.85 million for development of a hotel and convention center tied to Festival Hall Downtown since the project was first announced in spring 2019. There are still no shovels in the ground.

A half-century ago, it would have sounded absurd to have seven-figure public funding for such a project with nothing immediate to show for it.

Nowadays, in Racine and the dozens of other post-industrial towns like it across the Midwest, striving to revitalize themselves, it’s normal.

Tax incentives are also a sign of the pressure local government leaders feel to find some way to revive their once-bustling towns. They feel the need to make something happen, to lower residents’ taxes, to bring life to long-empty industrial buildings. To do something.

“You’ve got to swing to hit. We’ll take any meeting (with a potential developer) … Is it done in desperation? No. We want to send the message to everyone that we’re open for business,” Racine City Administrator Paul Vornholt said in an interview earlier this month.

“We have to reinvent the city,” added Shannon Powell, chief of staff to Mayor Cory Mason.

Birth of the Rust Belt

The emergence of large tax incentives, tax breaks and direct city-to-business aid — even though the developments can always sputter out and produce nothing, sending tax dollars down the toilet — can be traced to the mass departure, from the late 1970s onward, of higher-paying manufacturing jobs from the Midwest and Northeast, and to those jobs being replaced by lower-paying, service-industry jobs throughout the 20th century.

In 1900, “about 38 percent of the labor force worked on farms. By the end of the century, that figure was less than 3 percent,” notes a 2003 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Likewise, the percent who worked in goods-producing industries, such as mining, manufacturing, and construction, decreased from 31 to 19 percent of the workforce. Service industries were the growth sector during the 20th century, jumping from 31 percent of all workers in 1900 to 78 percent in 1999.”

Even the richest companies in the world, with the deep pockets to build pretty much whatever they want on their own without help, can get massive incentive packages because of the competition between states and between cities.

Foxconn was originally offered more than $3 billion to come to Wisconsin.

Amazon is currently ranked as the third-highest earning company on the planet but was offered more than $2 billion by Virginia and New York combined in 2018 when it planned its second headquarters.

As The Seattle Times reported in 2018, “Virginia’s offer of $573 million in direct public incentives and New York’s package, in excess of $1.5 billion, weren’t the richest of the many deals pitched to Amazon for the prospect of 25,000 new, high-paid tech jobs in each place ... But the still-enormous enticements offered — by both the winners and the losers of the yearlong HQ2 sweepstakes alike — dramatically illustrate how Amazon played the game of ‘smokestack chasing’ like no other corporation in history.” And then within a year, the plan to build a headquarters in New York was killed anyway.

There’s an “If we don’t, someone else will” mindset among city managers, state economic development commissioners and other public workers across the country: that taxpayers need to pay to get development in their towns. And if they don’t pay, companies will instead build in the city or state that will.

In the mid-20th century in Racine, someone could get laid off by one manufacturer and easily find work at the factory next door. By the start of the 21st century, most of the city’s industrial giants had either shuttered or drastically downsized.

The major employers that have remained have reduced headcount. Case Manufacturing employed more than 3,500 in the Racine area in the 1970s but now only employs an estimated 415 in Mount Pleasant.

The city’s population has dwindled as a result, but not at the same pace as how quickly the higher-paying union jobs vanished.

Former City of Racine Administrator Jim Palenick, who now works in Middleton, Ohio, said tax-incentive negotiations are not based on blind hope.

“It’s so much more than hope. The hope is tied to it. But it’s really tied to the way local governments generate revenues … as development has dwindled, as investment has gone away,” Palenick said, noting how Wisconsin municipalities rely on property taxes while in Ohio they rely on income taxes. Those status quos are the result of, when companies left, so did “the funds that paid for local services.”

Now, in Mayor Mason’s office, “we are trying to find ways to move past that: being a manufacturing hub,” Powell said. “We have to do something different as a city to become a draw here.”

Mayor after mayor has fought to bring jobs and energy back. John Dickert, Racine mayor from 2009 until resigning in 2017, had his eyes set on the Machinery Row project as the biggest redevelopment project in the city’s history. The failure of that project sent millions down the drain.

Later, Dickert’s focus went to building a Downtown arena to lure minor league hockey or basketball as well as conventions. It, too, never happened. Mason vetoed the arena project within two weeks of being sworn in as mayor in November 2017 and was not overruled by a City Council that had originally shown support.

The ongoing Downtown hotel/convention center has origins in the failed arena project. One of the half-dozen proposals the city got for the arena was from David Rachie, a self-described “serial developer” from Minnesota. His firm’s proposal, however, didn’t include an arena at all: He said the city should pursue a hotel and convention center without an arena.

After the arena project was abandoned, then-Racine City Administrator Jim Palenick got back into contact with Rachie to see if he would still be interested. He was.

That led to the day in late spring 2019, when Mason and Rachie stood together at City Hall to announce plans for a $50 million 170-room hotel and convention center that would connect to Festival Hall.

Payments and work so far Per the development agreement passed through the City Council, the City of Racine has made three separate payments for pre-construction funding to Racine Convention Center Hotel LLC, led by David Rachie, in accordance with the schedule and dollar amounts outlined in that agreement. That payment schedule was as follows: $750,000 on Feb. 12, 2020

$350,000 on June 25, 2020

$750,000 on Sept. 22, 2020 Among the work already completed is: Architectural building design, and re-design of the proposed hotel/convention center including site analysis and design

Cost estimations from contractor

Environmental site assessment

Geotechnical analysis, which City Development Director Bill Bowers said revealed the need for the aforementioned redesign

Methane assessment/report — Information provided by the City of Racine

Shovels could be in the ground by midsummer 2022, Rachie said in a phone interview Thursday.

Even with delays related to COVID-19, going from announcement to groundbreaking within three years is not all that slow. In a lot of other projects similar to this one in Racine, communities can be in the fifth year of conversations without much visible progress.

