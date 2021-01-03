'We have to put it somewhere': Proposed juvenile facility gets mixed reaction from potential neighbors

RACINE — News that the county intends to build its new juvenile detention facility on Taylor Avenue and had purchased the old Brannum Lumber property to facilitate the project, was met with mixed reactions from those living next door to the old lumberyard.
Some did mind, some did not, but each of those The Journal Times spoke with agreed something should be done with the property that has been vacant for more than a decade.
Although the county has purchased the property and announced its intention to build a modern residential facility to serve at-risk youths and their families there, many of the details have not been finalized.
At the time county and city leaders met for a presentation on the project last month, the county had yet to settle on a design for the building.
The tentative plan is to build the new juvenile detention facility on the grounds of the human services center, and to make the lumberyard site across the street a parking lot for the facilities. But the County Board has yet to approve that plan.
The opposition
Ray Smith, who lives near the lumberyard, was opposed to the proposed juvenile facility — regardless of the side of the street it was on.
“This is not what we need,” he said.
He described Boyd Street as a decent place to live, where many of the neighbors have lived on the street for a decade or more — including himself.
“This neighborhood has come a long way over 10 years,” Smith said.
There are other things that could be done with that property, Smith pointed out. What the neighborhood could use, Smith continued, is a community center.
Better as a parking lot
Even some of those opposed to the project agreed it would be better to make the old lumberyard a parking lot and build the new juvenile detention center across the street in the human services complex.
A Boyd Street resident, who lives near the old lumberyard and asked that her name not be used, said her family was concerned about a detention center being built so close to the neighborhood.
“Anything could happen,” she said. “A lot of people are going to be moving out.”
When asked if it would make a difference to her if the lumberyard was the parking lot and the new facility was built across the street by the current human services building, she agreed that arrangement would make the new facility more palatable.
Not all think it’s a bad idea
Sandi Serpe is OK with the county’s plans.
“Something needed to be done with it,” Serpe said of the old lumberyard. “It’s been sitting there for so long.”
John, also a Boyd Street neighbor who didn’t share his last name, agreed the dilapidated property was a problem.
He noted the abandoned buildings had become a refuge for feral cats and wild animals.
Tom, a Boyd Street resident who did not share his last name, said the purchase of the old lumberyard represented progress.
In terms of the location of the new juvenile facility, he said: “We have to put it somewhere.”
John spoke of the importance of giving people a second chance. “I’m sure there’s a lot of the youth there going, ‘I sure wish I hadn’t have done that now.’ “