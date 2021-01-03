'We have to put it somewhere': Proposed juvenile facility gets mixed reaction from potential neighbors

“This is not what we need,” he said.

He described Boyd Street as a decent place to live, where many of the neighbors have lived on the street for a decade or more — including himself.

“This neighborhood has come a long way over 10 years,” Smith said.

There are other things that could be done with that property, Smith pointed out. What the neighborhood could use, Smith continued, is a community center.

Better as a parking lot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even some of those opposed to the project agreed it would be better to make the old lumberyard a parking lot and build the new juvenile detention center across the street in the human services complex.

A Boyd Street resident, who lives near the old lumberyard and asked that her name not be used, said her family was concerned about a detention center being built so close to the neighborhood.

“Anything could happen,” she said. “A lot of people are going to be moving out.”

When asked if it would make a difference to her if the lumberyard was the parking lot and the new facility was built across the street by the current human services building, she agreed that arrangement would make the new facility more palatable.