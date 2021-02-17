'We have options' | RUSD facing 'ticking clock' to find space for proposed charter school

RACINE — Following a Racine Unified School Board session earlier this month that told a proposed charter school’s governance board that potential locations were lacking, the governance board is pursuing other possibilities.
“Since the last meeting, we have options. And I’d like to discuss that because I don’t think that this is a done deal yet,” said Milt Thompson, a member of Racine Scholars Academy’s board and its proposed director.
After a review by the Racine Unified School District of its facilities, it was determined there are no usable spaces for Racine Scholars Academy. The review was presented to the Racine Unified School Board at its work session on Feb. 1.
Racine Scholars Academy is a school that has been tentatively approved by the RUSD Board and would serve students from Pre-K through fifth grade. But it needs a space to operate.
At its regular board business meeting Monday, RUSD listened to the options Thompson presented. The School Board voted to defer a decision to next week about pursuing a contract with Racine Scholars Academy for the 2021-22 school year.
To pursue or not?
After the determination that there was a lack of location, the board was given a recommendation from administration to not pursue a contract.
Thompson pointed out the district’s focus on closing achievement gaps and said the RSA board is primarily made up of African-American teachers and administrators. He emphasized that RSA would be dedicated to closing the gap at the elementary level for students of color.
“For us, the achievement gap is not an issue or a thing to be solved. Starting with childhood, to our adult lives, to now, unfortunately, it’s been our career and it’s been an obsession,” Thompson said. “The achievement gap has been a reality that I and the others had to deal with for a long time. And we decided to do something about it.”
Thompson said since the last meeting and a Journal Times article that was published regarding it — detailing RUSD's administration members saying there isn't any space for a charter school right now within district properties — he’s been approached by people in the community offering positive support as well as potential spaces for RSA.
“I’ve received calls from several organizations and building owners with places to lease," Thompson said. "Two of them are promising and the cost of the lease is reasonable, in fact, in line with the cost of property that RUSD has leased in the recent past."
One of the organizations that called Thompson has been a landlord for RUSD in recent years, Thompson said. It would cost the district $125,000 per year, including utilities, according to Thompson. He did not want to disclose the name because the organization has yet to approve such a lease with its finance committee.
Earlier this month, RUSD Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon said there is limited availability of rental space to meet the school’s needs and would require renovations and furniture, fixture and equipment investment. That was a reason she listed as to why RUSD couldn’t find a location for the school. At this meeting, Gordon asked about other costs besides rent such as adding walls or other improvements.
Thompson said since one of the buildings already has classrooms, all of the mechanicals and desks would be provided. The only thing lacking is technology such as smartboards, but that problem could be avoided since the district is closing buildings at the end of this year, he said.
“The superintendent or one of the other administrators on this call could tell you how much it costs to run an elementary facility,” Thompson said.
The other option was the YWCA, whose representatives gave Thompson a tour, he said. The lease would be in the same ballpark, but the YWCA is open to negotiate for less, Thompson said.
“They have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into that facility,” Thompson said. “They use it, community groups use it, and consequently the only thing that needs to be done to that is the erection of walls because they have huge rooms.”
'Ticking clock'
Thompson emphasized the “ticking clock” on this project. The RUSD board and RSA board need to sign and submit a draft contract to the state Department of Public Instruction by the end of the month.
Thompson said if the real reason RUSD denied progression of the project was due to a lack of location, the RSA board has a solution. Otherwise, if that was not the real reason, RSA is “very disappointed," he said.
Thompson added: “It would mean that our prolonged effort and work that we’ve done in this sincere desire to improve the district and the education of disadvantaged and students of color has not been met with an openness to a new and creative approach to our proposal.”
Board member Dr. Michael Frontier emphasized the effects of systemic racism by telling the board some experiences he’s had with reading books on the topic recently. He asked the board to defer a decision and for Dr. Eric Gallien, RUSD's superintendent of schools, to come forward with a new recommendation next week.
President Brian O'Connell, Clerk John Heckenlively, Dr. Michael Frontier, Julie McKenna, Scott Coey and Amy Cimbalnik voted in favor of the motion to defer a decision. Matthew Hanser and Treasurer Kimberly Hoover voted in opposition. Vice President Jane Brewer Barbian did not vote. The motion passed 6-2.