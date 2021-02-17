'We have options' | RUSD facing 'ticking clock' to find space for proposed charter school

One of the organizations that called Thompson has been a landlord for RUSD in recent years, Thompson said. It would cost the district $125,000 per year, including utilities, according to Thompson. He did not want to disclose the name because the organization has yet to approve such a lease with its finance committee.

Earlier this month, RUSD Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon said there is limited availability of rental space to meet the school’s needs and would require renovations and furniture, fixture and equipment investment. That was a reason she listed as to why RUSD couldn’t find a location for the school. At this meeting, Gordon asked about other costs besides rent such as adding walls or other improvements.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thompson said since one of the buildings already has classrooms, all of the mechanicals and desks would be provided. The only thing lacking is technology such as smartboards, but that problem could be avoided since the district is closing buildings at the end of this year, he said.

“The superintendent or one of the other administrators on this call could tell you how much it costs to run an elementary facility,” Thompson said.