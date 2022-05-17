'We have far too many guns that are available' | Police chief, mayor, aldermen ask public to prevent violence

RACINE — Following a series of homicides, two this month bringing the year’s total to six in the City of Racine, officials are calling out to the public for help.

Racine officials hosted a press briefing Monday afternoon at the front steps of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., to discuss updates on a recent killing in Uptown and the increase in gun violence the community has experienced in recent weeks, with nearly every night seeming to include a report of shots being fired.

Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson, Mayor Cory Mason, City Council President John Tate II, Alderman Maurice Horton and others gathered to send the message that mental health issues need to be addressed, children and people experiencing mental health crises should not have guns, that there are existing initiatives to curb gun violence and there can always be more.

Robinson said if parents suspect their child has a gun, call the Police Department, and officers will retrieve the firearm.

“We have far too many guns that are available, and far too many that have been in the hands of juveniles,” Robinson said.

He noted there’s “no strategy for (responding to) random violence. There’s no strategy for senseless violence. Nobody has a plan for that,” he said. “But what we can all do is encourage people to seek mental health (treatment), to let people know when someone that they know is in mental health crisis, or let them know if someone that they know has a gun that shouldn’t have a gun.”

Mason said the six homicides were “deeply troubling for the entire city” and traumatic for the family and friends left behind, dealing with the loss and trauma.

Mason said the community has to support the Racine Police Department and its efforts to keep the community safe.

The Police Department provides gun locks, free of charge.

Robinson and Mason urged the public to call 911 when a potentially violent situation may be developing.

Mason promoted the efforts of the Community Oriented Policing houses as well as the Racine Neighborhood Watch. Community centers were open extra hours last summer and the city plans to do the same this year.

Mason said posting an incident on social media is fine, but it’s not a substitute for calling 911.

“We need everybody’s help to address these situations,” Mason said. “This affects all of us deeply. We have to address this gun violence. It is important that we not become numb to it. This cannot stand or be the new normal.”

He said Racine officials don’t claim to have all the answers today. “There’s not a magic pill that will solve all these problems overnight.” But he said he knows the community is “deeply committed” to safety and to ending the violence.

Mason said the city’s hearts ache for Yolonda “Yogi” Edwards, the widow of 42-year-old business owner Terrance Blair who was shot and killed Sunday.

Edwards was on the Mayor’s Task Force for police reform two years ago and was an “active pillar” of Uptown and the entire community, Mason said.

“Words can’t express the loss that she’s feeling,” Mason said, his voice breaking. “I can’t imagine how she’s feeling and grieving, losing her husband. We are all devastated for her.”

Tate, who represents the third district and has a background in social work, and is a personal friend of Edwards, said that “trauma creates more trauma” and preventing violence before it begins should be paramount.

Blair was killed in Tate’s district.

Tate urged those who need mental health treatment to seek it; otherwise victims can become victimizers with escalating rage.

Law enforcement will investigate and hold perpetrators accountable, but they “can’t provide therapy,” he said.

“We need to be doing that for each other as a community … We need to be reaching out and recognizing when each of us is hurting … recognizing when our children are hurting and intervening at that time instead of letting them drift away and ultimately becoming a harm to themselves or others,” Tate said. “Our response to public safety, our response to the violence, can’t just be law enforcement.”

Horton, who represents the seventh district, said he’s worked with youth gang diversion programs and other youth programs for the last 25 years. He said it has been 15 years since Racine has seen this level of violence.

He mentioned the Voices of Black Mothers United, the Credible Messengers program and a youth summer jobs program as diversion efforts.

Mason mentioned a police cadet program, which is to encourage young people to partner with the police department and learn about policing. Mason said the city is working on initiatives as well that are underway and are being funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

“There are initiatives in place. Should there be more initiatives? Probably so,” Horton said. “The city is hurting, and hurting really, really, bad. I think this is an opportunity (where) we all come together to show that we love each other and that we can be a peaceful community.”

Officials are looking for answers, but also are looking for people to come and join hands.

“It’s easy to point fingers of who’s at fault and who’s to blame,” Horton said, “but I think with us coming together and holding each other accountable, and helping this community and the families that are hurting would be the best solution for the City of Racine.”

