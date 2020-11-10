'We have been waiting and waiting:' RUSD Board wants to see positive results

“I think it’s a daily grind of reaching out and letting students know that we need them,” Bloyer said.

Downward trends

Hanser asked how he should explain downward trends in student achievement in reading to the public.

Daca explained that it could be attributed to an “implementation dip,” with new reading curricula put in place in 2017-18 and new writing curricula in 2018-19. Implementation dips can happen as teachers and students struggle to get familiar with new curricula.

Low scores could also be caused by a new curriculum not being implemented as it was intended, Daca said.

“That’s one possibility and it could be a strong possibility,” she said.

She added that her staff did walk-throughs in 2018-19 to observe the new curricula being used. Daca said that the district needs to figure out how to support the teachers in implementing it “with fidelity,” as some new teachers might not know how and some veteran teachers might think they’re using it correctly but are not.

Besides the winter MAP results, the only new test scores that Daca shared during the Monday School Board meeting were spring 2020 ACT results.