'We have been waiting and waiting:' RUSD Board wants to see positive results

RACINE — After implementing new reading, writing and math curricula over the past several years, the Racine Unified School Board is anxious to see results.
So far, across the district, that has not happened.
“We have been waiting and waiting for this honeymoon period to get over as people learn this program,” said School Board Vice President Jane Barbian. “We’re starting our fourth year now. When are we going to see the payoff?”
Much of the data that Racine Unified uses to assess its own progress in student achievement is not available this year, since the state standardized test for grades 3-8 was not given in the spring due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
During a Monday meeting, Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca shared data from the winter 2019-20 Measure of Academic Progress, or MAP test, which is typically given in fall, winter and spring and is used to gauge student growth.
On that winter reading MAP test, out of grades 2-8, only fifth and sixth grades improved their college and career readiness scores. Those tests showed that 40% of white students were college- and career-ready in reading compared to 21% of Hispanic students and 10% of Black students.
“I’m very concerned about our African American students,” Barbian said.
Barbian, however, said she was encouraged by math scores, which only increased for grade 7 on the winter MAP, but increased for grades 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9 the previous spring.
School Board member Mike Frontier voiced that he’s been on the board for 10 years, and has heard a lot of promises from past administrations but has not seen much upward movement when it comes to increasing test scores and closing achievement gaps between student groups.
“I really want to make sure that the board and the community understands that the achievement gap is not just academics,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien. “It is systemic. So there are a lot of things that we are trying to unpack to address this that will eventually turn these numbers around. That’s not to make an excuse. It’s just that we keep at top of mind that there are many things that play into the achievement gap.”
Attendance
School Board member Matthew Hanser agreed with Gallien that achievement was a systemic issue asked what was being done to ensure students attend school.
Support Local Journalism
“Attendance drives performance,” Hanser said.
Jody Bloyer, the district’s chief of schools, said that social workers, teachers and counselors are all reaching out to students who are not engaging in virtual learning. They use things like phone calls and social media to connect.
“I think it’s a daily grind of reaching out and letting students know that we need them,” Bloyer said.
Downward trends
Hanser asked how he should explain downward trends in student achievement in reading to the public.
Daca explained that it could be attributed to an “implementation dip,” with new reading curricula put in place in 2017-18 and new writing curricula in 2018-19. Implementation dips can happen as teachers and students struggle to get familiar with new curricula.
Low scores could also be caused by a new curriculum not being implemented as it was intended, Daca said.
“That’s one possibility and it could be a strong possibility,” she said.
She added that her staff did walk-throughs in 2018-19 to observe the new curricula being used. Daca said that the district needs to figure out how to support the teachers in implementing it “with fidelity,” as some new teachers might not know how and some veteran teachers might think they’re using it correctly but are not.
Besides the winter MAP results, the only new test scores that Daca shared during the Monday School Board meeting were spring 2020 ACT results.
Composite scores on the ACT, typically taken by high school juniors, increased slightly, by 0.2% last school year, to 17.1. However, about 17% of students did not take the test, because the makeup test day in the spring was canceled due to the schools being closed amid the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A large crowd and lots of press coverage for a School Board meeting
Before the meeting
Two men in Party for Socialism & Liberation shirts
Burlington School Board member Taylor Wishau wears a Thin Blue Line mask
Black Students Matter sign
Laura Bielefeldt with her fist in the air
Fists in the air
Fists in the air
Arguments continue throughout public comment portion of meeting
Press looks on as comments are made
Former Burlington Area School Board member Philip Ketterhagen speaks
Public comment
Darnisha Garbade, president of Burlington Coalition Against Racism, speaks
Pointing to his All Lives Matter sign
Preston Allred
Fists in the air
Arguments continue
Josh Johnson speaks up
BASD School Board member Susan Kessler listens in
Pointing to his sign
"If we don't get it, shut it down!"
Moments before School Board members exit
Fists up as School Board meeting has been shut down
End of the meeting, start of the protest
Discussions continue
More arguing
Law enforcement arrives in the library
Protesters move outside
Darnisha Garbade comforts her daughter
Demonstrators circle up outside Karcher Middle School
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.