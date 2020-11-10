 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'We have been waiting and waiting:' RUSD Board wants to see positive results
1 comment
alert top story
RACINE UNIFIED

'We have been waiting and waiting:' RUSD Board wants to see positive results

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — After implementing new reading, writing and math curricula over the past several years, the Racine Unified School Board is anxious to see results.

So far, across the district, that has not happened.

“We have been waiting and waiting for this honeymoon period to get over as people learn this program,” said School Board Vice President Jane Barbian. “We’re starting our fourth year now. When are we going to see the payoff?”

Much of the data that Racine Unified uses to assess its own progress in student achievement is not available this year, since the state standardized test for grades 3-8 was not given in the spring due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

During a Monday meeting, Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca shared data from the winter 2019-20 Measure of Academic Progress, or MAP test, which is typically given in fall, winter and spring and is used to gauge student growth.

On that winter reading MAP test, out of grades 2-8, only fifth and sixth grades improved their college and career readiness scores. Those tests showed that 40% of white students were college- and career-ready in reading compared to 21% of Hispanic students and 10% of Black students.

“I’m very concerned about our African American students,” Barbian said.

Barbian, however, said she was encouraged by math scores, which only increased for grade 7 on the winter MAP, but increased for grades 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9 the previous spring.

School Board member Mike Frontier voiced that he’s been on the board for 10 years, and has heard a lot of promises from past administrations but has not seen much upward movement when it comes to increasing test scores and closing achievement gaps between student groups.

“I really want to make sure that the board and the community understands that the achievement gap is not just academics,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien. “It is systemic. So there are a lot of things that we are trying to unpack to address this that will eventually turn these numbers around. That’s not to make an excuse. It’s just that we keep at top of mind that there are many things that play into the achievement gap.”

Attendance

School Board member Matthew Hanser agreed with Gallien that achievement was a systemic issue asked what was being done to ensure students attend school.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Attendance drives performance,” Hanser said.

Jody Bloyer, the district’s chief of schools, said that social workers, teachers and counselors are all reaching out to students who are not engaging in virtual learning. They use things like phone calls and social media to connect.

“I think it’s a daily grind of reaching out and letting students know that we need them,” Bloyer said.

Downward trends

Hanser asked how he should explain downward trends in student achievement in reading to the public.

Daca explained that it could be attributed to an “implementation dip,” with new reading curricula put in place in 2017-18 and new writing curricula in 2018-19. Implementation dips can happen as teachers and students struggle to get familiar with new curricula.

Low scores could also be caused by a new curriculum not being implemented as it was intended, Daca said.

“That’s one possibility and it could be a strong possibility,” she said.

She added that her staff did walk-throughs in 2018-19 to observe the new curricula being used. Daca said that the district needs to figure out how to support the teachers in implementing it “with fidelity,” as some new teachers might not know how and some veteran teachers might think they’re using it correctly but are not.

Besides the winter MAP results, the only new test scores that Daca shared during the Monday School Board meeting were spring 2020 ACT results.

Composite scores on the ACT, typically taken by high school juniors, increased slightly, by 0.2% last school year, to 17.1. However, about 17% of students did not take the test, because the makeup test day in the spring was canceled due to the schools being closed amid the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

+2 
Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent, 2018 photo

Gallien
+2 
Matthew Hanser

Hanser
+2 
Jane Brewer Barbian

Barbian
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: New Groundwater Standards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News