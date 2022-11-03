We Energies’ proposed rate hike questioned

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, is "strongly denouncing" a proposed double-digit rate increase for We Energies’ residential customers.

Originally, We Energies had planned to increase electricity costs for homes by 5-6% and raise costs on big businesses by up to 14%. But now, that has been flipped: residential ratepayers can expect their costs to increase by 13%, and big businesses to pay 6.4%.

The proposal is currently before the state’s Public Service Commission, which is now accepting public comment before issuing a decision on We Energies’ request.

Amid inflation

“With consumers already facing inflationary prices on food, gas and other necessities, it’s a shame that We Energies is seeking to raise residential rates even more, forcing families to stretch every dollar even further,” Wirch, whose district includes much of the cities of Kenosha and Racine, said in a statement Thursday. “The company has been bringing in ever-increasing profits, so it’s just not necessary to put the squeeze on Wisconsin families like this at this time.”

WEC Energy Group said the plan for its monopoly would increase revenues by more than $507 million for the company’s subsidiaries, including We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp., which together serve more than half of the state’s electricity customers.

In exchange, the utilities agreed to refinance debt on the soon-to-retire coal plant in Oak Creek, lower fixed monthly fees, waive late fees, and other costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and expand programs for low-income customers.

Earlier this year, We Energies had requested a 5-6% electric rate increase on residential customers, then increased that number to 8.4% before finally settling on a 13% proposed rate increase. Meanwhile, the company had originally planned to increase the electric rate for big business customers by 11-14% before slashing that in half, to 6.4%.

This represents a shift of the financial burden from big businesses to families and small businesses. The state’s Public Service Commission has final say over the rate hike and is accepting public comment online at bit.ly/3sWkzkR.

The PSC is expected to rule by the end of the year.

The proposed rate increase would mean the average family pays about $175 more per year for electric service. We Energies’ net profits have increased in each of the last four years, including $1.37 billion in profits for fiscal year 2021-2022.

The Citizens Utility Board is seeking to trim the utilities’ guaranteed profit margins from the current levels of 10% or more to between 9% and 9.1%.

The Citizens Utility Board is asking the Public Service Commission to reform the way it sets utility profit rates by including customer interests in the evaluation.

“The utility’s recent filings are new information that Commission staff are still reviewing,” said Meghan Sovey, communications director for the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, in an email. “Ultimately, the Commission will review all proposals in the record, including those filed by the applicant, as well as other parties, to determine if a change in rates is reasonable.”

WEC estimated its original rate hike request would result in an extra $5 to $6 a month on the average residential electric bill and an additional $4 to $8 for gas.