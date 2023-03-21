TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A We Energies flagger was struck and significantly injured by a Chevrolet in a hit-and-run crash. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the offending driver.

The RCSO responded to a hit and run crash involving injuries with the We Energies flagger on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The offending vehicle was traveling southbound on South Honey Lake Road approaching Spring Prairie Road in the Town of Burlington. Upon striking the flagger, the vehicle backed up and fled northbound on South Honey Lake Road.

The flagger sustained "significant injuries," the release said.

The RCSO is asking the public’s help in identifying the offending vehicle and driver. The vehicle was described by witnesses as a white Chevrolet, four-door diesel, with black rims and tinted windows.

It’s possibly a late 2000s model. Witnesses on scene did not report any decals or stickers that would assist in identifying the offending vehicle.

The vehicle additionally appeared to be leaking fluid as it drove away. Broken parts from the vehicle were found on-scene consistent with black molding, the RCSO said.

Anyone with information are to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300 and reference complaint No. 23-15343.

