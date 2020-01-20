We Energies’ coal plant neighbors featured in documentary set for Thursday showing

CALEDONIA — A free screening of the "We Neighbors" documentary, produced by members of the Clean Power Coalition of Southeast Wisconsin, is scheduled to take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Green Bay Road.

This documentary focuses on the experiences of the neighbors who live near We Energies’ coal-fired South Oak Creek and Elm Road power plants, which are located just north of the Racine County line.

Though 30 homes near the plants were purchased and leveled, there are neighbors who still live downwind from a 15-acre mountain of coal and in the shadow of the plants' twin smokestacks. Some of those neighbors are to participate in a panel discussion after the screening to talk about more recent difficulties as residents living in close proximity to the plants.

The second half of the program will feature a presentation on the history of coal in the area and on the impact of coal trains that travel through Racine by local historian and train expert, Keith Kohlmann.

Kohlmann, who teaches technical education in Racine and serves on the Board of Directors for the Racine Heritage Museum, has written more than 200 articles on trains and speaks on this topic throughout the region.