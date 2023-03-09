MOUNT PLEASANT — A new proposal might shed some light on the future of the Foxconn land.

WEC Energy Group and Foxconn say they plan to submit a project for approval to the Village of Mount Pleasant Board of Trustees and Racine County Board of Supervisors that will include the installation of solar panels at Foxconn’s Science and Technology Park, 12001 Braun Road, Suite 210.

“In partnership and collaboration with We Energies, Foxconn is excited to launch one of the largest nonresidential solar projects in Racine County,” said Foxconn Technology Group. “Foxconn is committed to integrating green and sustainable practices throughout our operations to mitigate the impacts of climate change, thereby further achieving our responsibility of protecting the environment.”

According to Foxconn's statement, the Taiwanese-based electronics manufacturer has invested more than $1 billion in Wisconsin and has more than 1,000 employees who make data servers and motherboards for tier-1 customers.

As part of the proposed project, We Energies will install, own and maintain 2,000 solar panels on the Mount Pleasant campus.

The wattage the panels will supply can produce enough energy to power 300 homes. The panels will be a mix of single-axel and fixed-tilt models to maximize the production of renewable energy.

“We’re pleased to bring more clean energy to Wisconsin through this partnership with Foxconn,” Gale Klappa, executive chairman for WEC Energy Group wrote in a statement. “As Foxconn expands its operations, this project will deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy for years to come.”

The project is expected to offset more than 1,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, equivalent to taking 260 cars off the road or planting 20,000 trees.

The agreement would last for 30 years, the estimated life expectancy of the system.

During that time, the estimated benefits are expected to grow to 33,000 metric tons of CO2 removed, the equivalent of taking 7,200 cars off the road or planting 560,000 trees.

The Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County issued a joint statement Thursday morning:

“We welcome continued investment in Mount Pleasant at the Science and Technology Park and look forward to reviewing materials as part of the formal process for the Village Board of Trustees and County Board of Supervisors.”

15 reasons we should get rid of daylight saving time Intro 1. A guy invented it to look for bugs 2. People always get the name wrong 3. Not helpful for farmers 4. Doesn't really save energy 5. Easy to live without it 6. Doesn't benefit moderate locations 7. Throws off your sleep 8. Increase in accidents 9. Focus up 10. Cyberloafing 11. Bad for your health 12. Time zone headaches 13. Bad for some businesses 14. DST is basically standard time 15. Keep it simple, stupid