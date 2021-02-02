'We don’t want to pretend we can socially distance everywhere:' Racine Unified to provide masks, shields

The Racine Unified School District says it’s set to provide all students and staff with face masks and face shields when students begin returning to buildings on March 1.
School Board Vice President Jane Barbian said she wasn’t as worried about about the district’s safety plans as much as things out of Unified’s control, such as students coming to buildings with inadequate masks or parents sending kids to school when they are sick.
The district has ordered 65,000 cloth face masks for students and has an adequate supply of surgical masks as well, Chief Operating Office Shannon Gordon told the School Board on Monday night. While masks will be required for staff and students, face shields will only be recommended to be worn. Gordon said the district decided on face shields instead of dividers between desks after consulting with other districts on what had been successful for them.
Gordon said she was not concerned about the district’s supply of personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, since they are no longer in short supply as was the case at the start of the pandemic last March.
School Board member Mike Frontier asked Superintendent Eric Gallien how it would affect social distancing if no students in a particular classroom opt for the district’s remote-learning option, where they will learn from home via livestream of their teacher’s in-person classroom. That could mean 25 students in a classroom, Frontier said.
“As much as we possibly can, we’re going to try to,” Gallien said of social distancing. “Some schools, the physical facilities don’t allow for that.”
School Board member Matt Hanser said the district’s promise to follow the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of 6 feet of social distancing “if possible” caused some consternation for those who have to work within those conditions.
Gordon said that in addition to some minor building renovations, the district might flip the grades that use certain classrooms based on how many students sign up for in-person classes in each grade. Some classrooms will be relocated.
“We don’t want to pretend we can socially distance everywhere or give that perception either to our staff or our families,” Gordon said. “We’re being really honest about that.”
While school buildings have been closed to students since March 13, some have undergone minor renovations to facilitate COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Dryers have been installed to dry cloth masks if they need to be washed.
Gordon said that the district has a “comprehensive plan” for contact tracing, and will be using its own staff to do so, with training from the City of Racine Health Department. She said the district will have more contact tracers than the city and county combined after the city lost funding for about half of its contact tracers at the start of the year.
Gordon added that the district has a communication plan to educate students on COVID-19 safety practices before they return to buildings.
School Board member Scott Coey, a Kenosha Unified teacher, has been critical of the Racine district’s decision to bring students back into school buildings at this point in the pandemic. Kenosha Unified brought students back into classrooms in the fall.
Coey asked how RUSD’s gating criteria factored into the decision to reopen buildings. The district failed to provide a clear answer on the importance of the gating criteria in its decision last week, after announcing its plan to allow kids back in schools.
“The use of the gating criteria has changed a little bit based on other information that we’ve gotten,” Gallien said. “We still monitor that as one data point, but in terms of just letting that be the definitive answer, we have modified that because they are always new information coming out.”
Per the gating criteria the district established in October, new COVID-19 cases in Racine County in the past 14 days would have to fall below 100 per 100,000 in population, or in the “moderate” risk level, for the district to open buildings to students. That number, which has been in a general downward trend since November, was at about 350 per 100,000 on Jan. 25, when the district announced its reopening plan.
As of Monday, Racine County had moved out of the “very high” risk category to the “high” risk category, according to the Central Racine County Health Department. That means the county’s case rate dipped below 350 new cases per 100,000 people.
Coey asked why the district was risking the safety of grandparents, parents, staff and students instead of waiting until after everyone is vaccinated to open schools.
“I’ve sat with a student who lost a parent,” Coey said.
Gallien said that in most cases, it’s safe for students to return to buildings, as long as the staff follow safety practices and procedures.
“There’s a risk no matter what we do,” he said. “Unfortunately, we can’t avoid every potential risk. At some point, we have to make a decision.”
Gallien said that as of Monday, more than 400 Racine Unified staff members had been vaccinated as part of the state’s initial qualifying Phase 1A group. Gordon said the district was working to ensure all employees older than 65, who became eligible for vaccination this week, signed up to receive them.
The district employs about 1,600 teachers and has about 3,000 employees total.
The district is in close contact with Ascension All Saints Hospital so that it is immediately notified when there are openings to receive the vaccine, Gallien said.
District families have until Feb. 5 to pick one of three options for their children: In-person learning, remote learning via livestream of their classroom or virtual learning through a separate program.
Families can choose by following a link sent by the district or by calling their school.