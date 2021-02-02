'We don’t want to pretend we can socially distance everywhere:' Racine Unified to provide masks, shields

“As much as we possibly can, we’re going to try to,” Gallien said of social distancing. “Some schools, the physical facilities don’t allow for that.”

School Board member Matt Hanser said the district’s promise to follow the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of 6 feet of social distancing “if possible” caused some consternation for those who have to work within those conditions.

Gordon said that in addition to some minor building renovations, the district might flip the grades that use certain classrooms based on how many students sign up for in-person classes in each grade. Some classrooms will be relocated.

“We don’t want to pretend we can socially distance everywhere or give that perception either to our staff or our families,” Gordon said. “We’re being really honest about that.”

While school buildings have been closed to students since March 13, some have undergone minor renovations to facilitate COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Dryers have been installed to dry cloth masks if they need to be washed.