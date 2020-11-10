We Care Community Center calls for donations as Thanksgiving approaches

RACINE — Selastine Jackson, the second-oldest daughter of Louise “Mother” Hunter’s 21 children, wants to carry on her mother’s legacy: She and other volunteers opened the We Care Community Center in 2018.
The organization said it distributes 2.5 tons of food per week to 15 to 20 clients a day. It gets most of its food from Feeding America; the rest is donations from grocery stores and community members.
During the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming holiday season, the pantry is in need of donations now more than ever. Staffers are especially looking for holiday turkeys and hams.
What the pantry offers
Clients wanting food may visit the pantry once a week. They must wear a mask, show an ID and sign the book in the front of the pantry. No other registration or approval is required. Clients may take up to four bags of food, split into categories of fruit, meat, dessert, etc.
The food pantry is open Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization takes up the first floor of 1300 Douglas Ave. and has several rooms for food storage, beyond the main room for distribution.
Right now it’s just a food pantry, but volunteers are hoping to turn it into something more reflective of the “community center” part of the organization’s name.
A side room will eventually be for students to complete school work before and after school and hang out during the summers. Pantry staffers had planned to convert the room and have it finished by early spring of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those efforts.
“This (food pantry) is one thing we can sustain, with keeping within the COVID guidelines,” said Christian Kielbasa, secretary and treasurer of the center. “We’re operating at about a third of what we envisioned.”
Kielbasa plans to set up the computers. He has a background in machinery and did CAD and other computer work in the past.
As of right now, there are no plans to continue to advance the room for students; staffers are waiting for the pandemic to slow down and for social distancing to no longer be required.
The building is equipped with a kitchen, which volunteers want to eventually use for cooking and distributing meals during times of social gathering. For now, clients of the food pantry may take food to go. The pantry plans that handing out Thanksgiving meals will be carry-out as well.
“They come in, they get their food and they carry it out,” said Jackson, now the president of We Care Community Center. “Due to COVID, we can’t have anyone sitting in the building. So we’re going to play it safe.”
The pantry is also offering pastoral care, which James Mann of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., oversees. Mann said he would split his time between going to church and the food pantry, but because the church’s doors are closed amid the pandemic, he’s been able to spend a lot more time at the pantry.
“It’s wonderful,” he said. “We give them (clients) love, we show them love, and hopefully if they don’t know Jesus, I give them our services and they’ll get to know Jesus. Jesus did feed the hungry.”
