We Care Community Center calls for donations as Thanksgiving approaches

A side room will eventually be for students to complete school work before and after school and hang out during the summers. Pantry staffers had planned to convert the room and have it finished by early spring of this year, but the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to those efforts.

“This (food pantry) is one thing we can sustain, with keeping within the COVID guidelines,” said Christian Kielbasa, secretary and treasurer of the center. “We’re operating at about a third of what we envisioned.”

Kielbasa plans to set up the computers. He has a background in machinery and did CAD and other computer work in the past.

As of right now, there are no plans to continue to advance the room for students; staffers are waiting for the pandemic to slow down and for social distancing to no longer be required.

The building is equipped with a kitchen, which volunteers want to eventually use for cooking and distributing meals during times of social gathering. For now, clients of the food pantry may take food to go. The pantry plans that handing out Thanksgiving meals will be carry-out as well.