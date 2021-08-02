'We are just fine the way we are' | Waterford town residents speak out against plan for becoming village

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Opponents are shouting down plans to create the Village of Tichigan, saying they fear that establishing the new village will drive up costs and will pit neighbor against neighbor.

About 150 people turned out Monday for a public hearing held by a state review board that will soon issue a pivotal ruling on the Town of Waterford's incorporation effort.

Town officials laid out their arguments for transforming the town into the Village of Tichigan, largely to prevent unwanted annexation of territory by the neighboring Village of Waterford. But several residents of the town blasted the plan and urged state regulators to reject it, which would undo two years of work aimed at reinventing the town of 6,300.

"We are just fine the way we are," said town resident Jeff Klass, who joined others in saying that he worries the Village of Tichigan would require higher taxes and fees from its residents.

"I'm going to fight this every way I possibly can," he said.

Another town resident, Tanya Maney, told the state panel members that the border battle behind the incorporation effort has split the town and neighboring village.