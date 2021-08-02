'We are just fine the way we are' | Waterford town residents speak out against plan for becoming village

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Opponents are shouting down plans to create the Village of Tichigan, saying they fear that establishing the new village will drive up costs and will pit neighbor against neighbor.
About 150 people turned out Monday for a public hearing held by a state review board that will soon issue a pivotal ruling on the Town of Waterford's incorporation effort.
Town officials laid out their arguments for transforming the town into the Village of Tichigan, largely to prevent unwanted annexation of territory by the neighboring Village of Waterford. But several residents of the town blasted the plan and urged state regulators to reject it, which would undo two years of work aimed at reinventing the town of 6,300.
"We are just fine the way we are," said town resident Jeff Klass, who joined others in saying that he worries the Village of Tichigan would require higher taxes and fees from its residents.
"I'm going to fight this every way I possibly can," he said.
Another town resident, Tanya Maney, told the state panel members that the border battle behind the incorporation effort has split the town and neighboring village.
Maney said she opposes creating a new village, and instead she wants to see the area's elected leaders working together cooperatively.
"I have never seen this kind of divide," she said. "We were — and should remain — one Waterford."
One person who spoke in favor of the town's incorporation proposal was a resident of the Village of Waterford.
John Gomez said he lives in the village and owns a business located in the town. Gomez said taxes are much higher in the village, so he understands why the town would want to protect itself.
"I'm going to stand with the town," he said.
A divided, crowded room
A standing-room-only crowd inside the Town Hall for the hearing broke into applause many times, signaling support on both sides of the debate.
The Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board heard more than two hours of testimony as part of its process of weighing whether the proposed Village of Tichigan meets the state's criteria for allowing residents to create a new village.
The review panel will issue a decision by November. If the state approves incorporation, the final step will be a public referendum for town voters. If enough voters cast ballots saying they want to become the Village of Tichigan, the change is official.
Why incorporate?
The town initiated the process in in July 2019, citing a desire to protect its borders against annexation by the Village of Waterford. Village officials are opposing the move, saying it would thwart the rights of town property owners who want to be annexed into the village.
State law allows villages greater authority than towns in blocking annexation from neighboring municipalities.
At Monday's public hearing, town officials laid out services and amenities currently offered in the town, and they said changing to the Village of Tichigan would not require any increase in taxes or expenses.
"We run a very tight ship," Town Chairman Tom Hincz said.
Village of Waterford officials countered by arguing that the town is a disjointed collection of rural residents, with no cohesive boundary and many missing services. They argued that the town has no water system, library or streetlights, few businesses, and has inadequate fire protection and sewer service.
Village attorney Stan Riffle questioned the town's assertion that creating the Village of Tichigan would not require any new improvements or expenditures.
"I'm not going to say it's disingenuous," Riffle said, "but it can't possibly be."
About a dozen members of the general public spoke during the hearing. Nearly all voiced opposition to the town's incorporation proposal.
Town resident Robert Ulander agreed with village officials that the town is simply too spread out to constitute a new village. Ulander said the town has two churches, and they are situated eight miles apart from each other.
"I think everybody wants to keep it as a great community," he said. "And I don't think this serves that purpose."
Another resident, John Stolpa, said he opposes creating a new village, because he wants the area to remain unchanged. Stolpa said he does not object to the type of businesses that occupy the town.
"They may be mom-and-pop joints," he said. "But it's our joints. And we like it."