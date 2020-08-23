We are interacting less during the pandemic: Here’s why some people are feeling better than others

Face-to-face interaction usually leads to our brains releasing cortisol, a chemical that counteracts stress and creates feelings of relaxation.

Without those interactions, it becomes easier to feel stressed out.

Having that feeling for too long can lead to a condition known as “chronic stress,” which can carry with it symptoms of depression, anxiety, high blood pressure and a weakened immune system.

This can be compounded by feelings of isolation.

Studies of people who were forced into quarantine during other, smaller-scale but still deadly outbreaks like H1N1 and SARS have also shown that isolation oftentimes leads to higher rates of substance abuse and an increased likelihood of developing other mental health problems.

Not everyone has felt this mental downturn, Niedenthal pointed out. Some parents who may be accustomed to being alone for much of the day are now getting more social interaction since their adult children may be staying at home again while working from their computers or going to college online. She pointed out that family dinners might be more common in some households since it is more difficult to go out.