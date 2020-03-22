"We are all in this together." Bryan Steil and Andrea Palm answer coronavirus questions

A couple callers’ questions were about the economic impacts the outbreak could have. Karen from Racine asked about assistance for gig workers who have fallen through the cracks since they do not qualify for unemployment insurance.

Steil that discussion has been part of the negotiations for the third coronavirus bill, which he hopes will provide some assistance to unemployed gig workers. Palm said that is also a conversation being had at the state level and that she would pass along those concerns to the governor’s office.

A small business owner named Lisa from Mukwonago asked, what the strategy is to get the economy back up and running once the risk diminishes.

Steil emphasized that all the precautions Lisa mentioned that are hurting the economy — staying home, practicing good hygiene — will also help the economy because it will shorten the timeline for how long the epidemic will affect everyday activity.

“That’s a question we all want to know,” Steil said. “A lot of that is going to be reading the data that comes back in the days ahead and its going to be a situation where we’re listening to our state and national health experts as we determine next steps in this crisis.”