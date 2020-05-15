WDVA continues to limit visitors to Wisconsin Veterans Homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DOVER — In staying with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs will continue to limit all medically unnecessary visits to members who reside at the state’s 24-hour skilled nursing facilities for veterans. Below is the full statement of WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar:

“In the interest of the health and welfare of our members and staff, we will continue to limit visitors at our Wisconsin Veterans Homes located in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove (Dover), in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“At this time, we do not have any diagnosed cases of COVID-19 at our Wisconsin Veterans Homes. I attribute this to the practices we had in place and the protocols we added very early on of which we still adhere to today. Limiting who enters our facilities, temperature screening those who do, and strongly enforcing our infectious disease control procedures are the best tools we have to keeping the virus at bay. We will continue to maintain these practices and protocols.