RACINE — For a century-and-a-half, Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church has been cultivating leadership and community involvement in Racine’s black community.
The church, with the third-oldest African American congregation in the state, has been celebrating its 150th anniversary for the entire year, but will mark the milestone with a week of special events Sept. 4-9.
Wayman officially became a member of the AME Church in 1868, but likely existed for at least a few years prior to that, said its Pastor Ernest J. Ni’A. The first record of Wayman’s location, in the 1868-69 Racine City Directory, was at 1232 Villa St. It stayed there for more than 90 years before moving in 1961 to its current home at 424 N. Memorial Drive.
Jewel Jones, one of the chairs for Wayman’s sesquicentennial committee, said the church has a long history of activism.
“A lot of leadership for the community has come out of Wayman,” she said.
From its congregation came Julian Thomas, the namesake of one of Racine Unified’s elementary schools and president of the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for 22 years. Thomas played an integral role in desegregating Racine schools in the 1970s.
Also from the church’s ranks came Corrine Reid-Owens, who also served as president of the Racine NAACP and was on the board of directors for Gateway Technical College. Dr. Thelma Orr was another community activist and member of the Wayman church. She served as director of the Kenosha Urban League and received an honorary doctorate from Carthage College. In the 1960s, Orr marched for open housing, cleaner neighborhoods and more opportunities for minorities.
Wayman’s mission
Although the church specifically caters to those of African descent, AME has locations on five continents and in more than 60 countries. Being of African descent is not a requirement for membership, but being registered to vote is.
“Basically our mission is to minister to the holistic person and to the total community,” Ni’A said. “Therefore we’re compelled to be voters and activists.”
Members are also encouraged to join the NAACP and the Urban League.
Through its indirect ministry, the church donates once a month to support Trinity Breakfast at All-Nations Pentecostal wherein children are given breakfast before they go to school, the Hospitality Center hosted by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, The Salvation Army and to Julian Thomas Elementary School.
Directly, Wayman operates the Joseph Powell Food Bank and its missionary society helps families who have suffered a house fire, have been evicted or experienced any other type of emergency.
Wayman also operates Kids Café, an after-school program at the church for children that provides food, homework time as well as games and access to computers.
Through this program, the church can reach members of the community beyond its congregation of approximately 250, according to Elizabeth Markham, another chair of the sesquicentennial committee.
“Some of those children’s parents also come, so there’s an opportunity to be supportive of them in their parenting,” she said.
The church’s worship guide is more than a place to find information about sermons and prayer requests. It also includes information about things like health and job openings.
Three members, three stories
Markham grew up in the AME church in South Carolina and moved to Racine in 2006, along with her sister.
She said its members reached out and asked them to come see what Wayman was all about.
“This congregation welcomed us as if we had been here all our lives,” Markham said.
And the church gave them plenty of opportunities to use their time and talents to benefit others.
Jones has a long familial history at Wayman. The daughter of Thelma Orr, Jones started in Sunday school at the church about 61 years ago. She remembers when the congregation took a symbolic walk together in 1961 from the prior location on Villa Street to the current church building.
Orr taught Jones and her siblings the importance of community involvement.
“She helped me to understand that the world is about other people, not just yourself,” Jones said of her mother. “It’s your duty to be involved in the community.”
Ni’A was a convert to the AME Church. A Vietnam veteran, he returned to the United States in 1968 angered by the disrespect directed at himself and his fellow soldiers. He joined the AME church in 1969, after being introduced to it by his brother and sister.
“I was embraced with love but I was also given the mission,” Ni’A said. “Once I read the mission, I realized I was in the right place.”
The celebration
Throughout its sesquicentennial year, Wayman has hosted celebratory worship services.
The church also plans a week-long celebration from Sept. 4-9. The week will include performances from the church’s choirs, praise dancers and musicians, as well as participation from its steward board, trustee board, its Young People’s Department and sermons from guest pastors. The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 4-6, at the church and at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.
A luncheon is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 8. at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Members of the community are invited to attend to show their support for Wayman.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by Sept. 2. Those looking to buy tickets can call 262-637-8945.
The culmination of the celebratory week is planned for Sept. 9 when the church will have its regular service at 10:45 a.m., featuring former Wayman pastor Emmett Lee. A special service is set for 4 p.m. that day, with AME Bishop John Franklin White presiding.
“Basically our mission is to minister to the holistic person and to the total community. Therefore we’re compelled to be voters and activists.” Ernest J. Ni’A, Wayman AME pastor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.