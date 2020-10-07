Wauwatosa officer not charged for shooting of Alvin Cole, National Guard employed just in case

A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February will not be charged in his death, after prosecutors said Wednesday that the shooting was justified.

Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2 after a disturbance was reported inside the shopping center. Cole was the third person Mensah has fatally shot in the last five years. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled that as in the previous two shootings, the shooting of Cole was justified.

Chisholm wrote in a 14-page summary explaining his decision Wednesday that “there is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”

Police have said mall security escorted about 10 people from the mall after a fight inside and called police after a witness reported one of the youths had a handgun. When police officers arrived, Cole and others ran away and officers chased on foot. Police said Cole fired a handgun before he was shot by Mensah.