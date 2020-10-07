Wauwatosa officer not charged for shooting of Alvin Cole, National Guard employed just in case

A Black Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February will not be charged in his death, after prosecutors said Wednesday that the shooting was justified.
Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall on Feb. 2 after a disturbance was reported inside the shopping center. Cole was the third person Mensah has fatally shot in the last five years. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled that as in the previous two shootings, the shooting of Cole was justified.
Chisholm wrote in a 14-page summary explaining his decision Wednesday that “there is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.”
Police have said mall security escorted about 10 people from the mall after a fight inside and called police after a witness reported one of the youths had a handgun. When police officers arrived, Cole and others ran away and officers chased on foot. Police said Cole fired a handgun before he was shot by Mensah.
Cole’s family disputes that he shot the gun and has called for Mensah to be fired. Mensah was suspended with pay by the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission in July and has since appealed that suspension. The commission hired former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic to investigate the case with an eye toward what discipline Mensah might face; Biskupic released a report Wednesday concluding Mensah should be fired because the risk he might shoot a fourth person is too great and he violated department policy when he spoke to the media about the shooting in July.There’s no body-camera video of the shooting because Wauwatosa’s officers aren’t equipped with them. The city did release squad car dashcam video, but Cole’s family and Motley said it shed little light on what happened.
Cole’s death sparked protests in Wauwatosa throughout the summer, including in and around the mall and outside of a house where Mensah was staying. Two men were charged in an August altercation at the house after a shotgun was fired.
In anticipation of protests after the announcement of the charging decision, Wauwatosa officials shut down City Hall and the library for about three days, beginning at noon Wednesday.
Gov. Tony Evers also authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement authorities in Wauwatosa after officials there requested the Guard’s assistance to help ensure public safety, according to a press release from the Wisconsin National Guard.Local authorities requested Wisconsin National Guard assistance and troops mobilized this week to state active duty in advance of the charging decision in the case of Cole.
“One of our core missions in the Wisconsin National Guard is to serve our fellow citizens and preserve public safety,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “Our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen live and work in the same communities all across Wisconsin, and we’re well-trained and prepared to assist our neighbors in any way we can.”
For operational security reasons, the Wisconsin National Guard did not confirm specific troop numbers as it relates to this mission, however, pursuant to Section 321.39(1)(a) of the Wisconsin Statutes, the governor ordered into state active duty members of the Wisconsin National Guard deemed necessary to support to local law enforcement and first responders in Wauwatosa.
Guard members called to active duty will be used to support local law enforcement efforts to preserve public safety, protect critical infrastructure, and cultural institutions necessary for the well-being of the community, and to provide support to first responders such as the Wauwatosa Fire Department.
