Waukesha County Republican wins state Assembly seat that includes Waterford

WATERFORD — Waterford has a new representative in state government after Republican Nik Rettinger won the race Tuesday for the seat in Wisconsin Assembly District 83.
The district includes a large section of Waukesha County and smaller areas of Racine County and Walworth County.
The representative previously was Republican Chuck Wichgers of Muskego, but redistricting moved Wichgers out of the district.
Rettinger defeated independent Chaz Self by a margin of about 71% to 29% after more than 30,000 voters cast their ballots Tuesday, about two-thirds of them in Waukesha County.
Rettinger, who lives in Mukwonago, is vice chairman of the Waukesha County Republican Party.
Self is a resident of East Troy.
Waterford Village Board member Pat Goldammer ran for the seat in the Republican primary in August, but Goldammer lost to Rettinger.
About 3,300 ballots were cast Tuesday in Racine County.
19 photos from Election Day in Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove
Submitting a ballot
Election worker Jordan Karweik, left, helps voter Larry Mueller submit his ballot Tuesday at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Mom with her first-time voter
Polling place workers Lynn Steffen, from left, and Bob Friedel distribute ballots Tuesday to voters Kim Straube and her daughter, first-time voter Kyleigh Straube, at Veterans Terrace in Burlington.
Scott Williams
Poll workers and voters stay busy inside Veterans Terrace in Burlington
Veterans Terrace in Burlington is busy with poll workers, seated at left, helping voters, right, to cast their ballots Tuesday during elections for governor, U.S. senator and other key races.
Scott Williams
Receiving a blank ballot
Tyler Graczyk receives a blank ballot Tuesday at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Olivia Vioski, 4, in line with mother Angie Vioski at Veterans Terrace in Burlington
Olivia Vioski, 4, takes in the sights Tuesday inside Veterans Terrace in Burlington while waiting in line with her mother, Angie Vioski, to file a completed ballot in elections for governor, U.S. senator and other key races.
Scott Williams
Yvette Moeller joins other Echo Lake activists outside Veterans Terrace in Burlington
Yvette Moeller, wearing sunglasses, joins other activists Tuesday outside the Veterans Terrace polling place in Burlington to encourage voters to support a referendum question related to the future of the city's troubled manmade Echo Lake.
Scott Williams
Waterford election workers
From left: election workers Marcia Bartz, Judy Schouten and Sue Knutson on the job at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Handing a blank ballot to a voter
Lynn Steffen, a Burlington election worker, hands a blank ballot to a voter Tuesday at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Waterford voters
Voters cast their ballots Tuesday at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Checking in a voter
Election worker Judy Schouten checks in a voter at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Smiling workers
Election workers Marcia Bartz, left, and Judy Schouten talk at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Helping a voter check in
Al Ehlen, a Burlington election worker, assists a voter Tuesday at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Receiving a ballot
Lynn Steffen, a Burlington election worker, center, hands a blank ballot to a voter while election worker Bob Friedel looks on Tuesday at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Signing in to vote
Frank Patino, Sr. signs in to vote at Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th St. Patino voted for Steen because Vos refused to support former President Donald Trump's ongoing attempts to have the results of the 2020 presidential election overturned.
RYAN PATTERSON,
I Voted
"I VOTED" stickers are on display at Waterford Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Union Grove election workers
Election workers Theresa Dahms, left, and Laurie Hardwick on the job at Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Burlington city clerk
Diahnn Halbach, Burlington city clerk, assists a voter Tuesday at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Union Grove clerk
Sara Schaefer, Union Grove village clerk, receives absentee ballots at Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
Harry Wait
Harry Wait stands outside Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th St.
RYAN PATTERSON,
