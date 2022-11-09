 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waukesha County Republican wins state Assembly seat that includes Waterford

Nik Rettinger

Rettinger

WATERFORD — Waterford has a new representative in state government after Republican Nik Rettinger won the race Tuesday for the seat in Wisconsin Assembly District 83.

The district includes a large section of Waukesha County and smaller areas of Racine County and Walworth County.

The representative previously was Republican Chuck Wichgers of Muskego, but redistricting moved Wichgers out of the district.

Rettinger defeated independent Chaz Self by a margin of about 71% to 29% after more than 30,000 voters cast their ballots Tuesday, about two-thirds of them in Waukesha County.

Rettinger, who lives in Mukwonago, is vice chairman of the Waukesha County Republican Party.

Self is a resident of East Troy.

Waterford Village Board member Pat Goldammer ran for the seat in the Republican primary in August, but Goldammer lost to Rettinger.

About 3,300 ballots were cast Tuesday in Racine County.

