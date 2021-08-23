 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waukegan woman driving on wrong side of road on I-94 involved in head-on collision, with injuries
0 Comments
topical

Waukegan woman driving on wrong side of road on I-94 involved in head-on collision, with injuries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A head-on vehicle collision on Interstate 94 resulted in a vehicle operator with severe injuries transported to the hospital via Flight For Life  on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a red vehicle going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

While deputies were en route, the Racine County Communications Center was notified of a head-on collision involving the wrong-way driver at mile marker No. 335 just before the off ramp to Highway 11. 

Upon arrival, deputies saw the wrong-way driver was in a red Kia Soul with "extensive damage."

The driver, who was the single occupant of the car, was entrapped and required extraction from the car. The driver was a 30-year-old female from Waukegan, Illinois, and she sustained severe injuries.

She was transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Memorial Hospital.

The other vehicle involved was a Chevrolet Equinox, which had multiple occupants who all sustained minor injuries, the press release said.

The accident closed all northbound lanes of I-94 at CTH KR until about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The accident is still under investigation.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the luxury leather artisan going strong at 65

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News