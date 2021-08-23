Waukegan woman driving on wrong side of road on I-94 involved in head-on collision, with injuries

A head-on vehicle collision on Interstate 94 resulted in a vehicle operator with severe injuries transported to the hospital via Flight For Life on Sunday.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a red vehicle going southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

While deputies were en route, the Racine County Communications Center was notified of a head-on collision involving the wrong-way driver at mile marker No. 335 just before the off ramp to Highway 11.

Upon arrival, deputies saw the wrong-way driver was in a red Kia Soul with "extensive damage."

The driver, who was the single occupant of the car, was entrapped and required extraction from the car. The driver was a 30-year-old female from Waukegan, Illinois, and she sustained severe injuries.

She was transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Memorial Hospital.

The other vehicle involved was a Chevrolet Equinox, which had multiple occupants who all sustained minor injuries, the press release said.

The accident closed all northbound lanes of I-94 at CTH KR until about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.