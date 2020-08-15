Watersedge Hotel makes its debut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — When Milwaukee business partners Karl Rajani and Patrick Prabhu bought Racine’s long-troubled former Riverside Inn for $1.4 million in May 2019, they had their work cut out for them; as it turns out, nearly $4 million worth of work when the 114-room hotel’s ambitious transformation is finally complete.

“We want to be an asset for the community, a nice presence,” Prabhu said of the economy-priced hotel, which is targeting business travelers, tourists, and visiting Root River and Lake Michigan anglers. “We want the community to be proud that we’re here. We’re excited about the possibilities.”

Operators of franchised Days Inn and Travelodge hotels in Milwaukee and building a new Baymont Inn & Suites in Madison, hoteliers Prabhu and Rajani welcomed the challenge of refreshing and relaunching Riverside Inn as the Travelodge by Wyndham-franchised Watersedge Hotel.

“We know how to be successful,” Prabhu said.

Reopened on July 30 following an extensive 14-month top-to-bottom, wall-to-wall renovation, Watersedge, 3700 Northwestern Ave., offers a fresh, welcoming new face for Racine-bound travelers.

‘For all practical purposes, it’s a new hotel’