Watersedge Hotel makes its debut

RACINE — When Milwaukee business partners Karl Rajani and Patrick Prabhu bought Racine’s long-troubled former Riverside Inn for $1.4 million in May 2019, they had their work cut out for them; as it turns out, nearly $4 million worth of work when the 114-room hotel’s ambitious transformation is finally complete.
“We want to be an asset for the community, a nice presence,” Prabhu said of the economy-priced hotel, which is targeting business travelers, tourists, and visiting Root River and Lake Michigan anglers. “We want the community to be proud that we’re here. We’re excited about the possibilities.”
Operators of franchised Days Inn and Travelodge hotels in Milwaukee and building a new Baymont Inn & Suites in Madison, hoteliers Prabhu and Rajani welcomed the challenge of refreshing and relaunching Riverside Inn as the Travelodge by Wyndham-franchised Watersedge Hotel.
“We know how to be successful,” Prabhu said.
Reopened on July 30 following an extensive 14-month top-to-bottom, wall-to-wall renovation, Watersedge, 3700 Northwestern Ave., offers a fresh, welcoming new face for Racine-bound travelers.
‘For all practical purposes, it’s a new hotel’
Overlooking the picturesque Root River and historic Horlick Dam, the hotel facility has a 50-year history in Racine, opening in March 1970 as a Holiday Inn before later operating as a Days Inn and most recently as the unaffiliated Riverside Inn.
The list of recent improvements at the property is long.
No stranger to the Belle City as a 1988-98 Racine resident when he worked at Ganton Technologies, UW-Madison alumnus Prabhu said exterior “curb appeal” renovations at Watersedge include a native wildflower and sculpture garden, renovation of the hotel’s original porte cochère covered entry canopy, and parking lot resurfacing.
Interior renovations include installation of a state-of-the-art $100,000 fire alarm system and the total remodeling of the hotel’s common areas and guest rooms.
Watersedge’s refreshed guest suites feature new furniture, beds and bedding, flooring and carpeting, windows, ceilings, doors, integrated LED lighting fixtures, plumbing fixtures, toilets, showers, countertops and sinks. All guest rooms are equipped with a variety of amenities including 37-inch flat screen televisions with premium channels, microwave ovens and mini refrigerators.
“For all practical purposes it’s a new hotel,” Prabhu said of the remodeling transformation. “The guests love what we’ve done with the hotel. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.”
Standard rooms are single king suites with pull-out sofa beds. Watersedge also offers three king whirlpool suites, 40 double queen suites, two three-queen suites, and two handicap-accessible double queen suites with full roll-in showers.
Work remains
Prabhu said work remains to be done to complete Watersedge’s transformation, noting development of an enclosed, $475,000, four-season riverfront pool and hot tub facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Additional projects include renovation of Watersedge’s idled riverfront restaurant-bar, with the aim of leasing the hotel’s food service to an independent local operator. Plans are to install a new riverfront deck outside for scenic outdoor dining.
Another major project will be to renovate the hotel’s meeting and banquet center to host a variety of gatherings, including weddings.
Learn more
For more information about Watersedge Hotel, call 262-635-2500 or visit www.hotelwatersedge.com.
