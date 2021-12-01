Water's Edge Hotel has plans for expansion after seeing a year of success

RACINE — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel has seen a growth in occupancy and plans to expand in the coming year.

Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of the hotel at 3700 Northwestern Ave., Racine, said expansion plans include adding a new fitness center and an additional banquet hall for events.

The additional, new banquet hall will provide guests more space for dining and dancing. It will be equipped with a bar and have space for about 50 more guests, with a beautiful view of the river. It is set to open in March.

“It’s going to be modern and elegant,” said Prabhu.

The hotel is also adding a new fitness center on its ground floor with about a dozen pieces of equipment open for guest use and televisions.

“We have 114 rooms and we’ll be able to provide a better experience with new amenities,” Prabhu said. “It’s how we differentiate ourselves from other hoteliers.”

There are also plans to fill in an already installed pool at Water’s Edge pending city approval.

The new wave of expansion is coming after the hotel saw a substantial amount of growth in the last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel’s annual Salmon Fishing Contest, which is held at the Horlick Dam in the hotel’s backyard, already has over 10 participants for next year.

“We have had pretty nice occupancy throughout the year,” Prabhu said.

The Water’s Edge Hotel reopened under new management on July 30, 2020. Prabhu and the team at Water’s Edge Hotel have been working to make the hotel a No. 1 hotel destination in the county.

This coming holiday season, the team invites you and your loved ones to stay at Water’s Edge Hotel as you gather in celebration.

Water’s Edge Hotel’s banquet hall is also open for booking holiday parties and events. For more information, please call 262-417-7005.

