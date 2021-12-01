 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored top story
SPONSORED STORY

Water's Edge Hotel has plans for expansion after seeing a year of success

  • 0
Waters Edge Hotel king whirlpool suite

Travelodge-franchised Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave., Racine, offers three king whirlpool suites among its 114 rooms. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Travelodge by Wyndham Water's Edge Hotel has seen a growth in occupancy and plans to expand in the coming year.

 Eric Johnson

RACINE — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel has seen a growth in occupancy and plans to expand in the coming year.

Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of the hotel at 3700 Northwestern Ave., Racine, said expansion plans include adding a new fitness center and an additional banquet hall for events.

Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel ribbon-cutting

Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce recently hold a ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony at Travelodge Water's Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38), Racine. New Water's Edge owners Karl Rajani, left, and Patrick Prabhu cut the ribbon. Purchasing the Racine hotel property for $1.4 million in May 2019, Rajani and Prabhu will have invested nearly $4 million improving and updating the 114-room hotel by the time multiphase renovations are completed.

The additional, new banquet hall will provide guests more space for dining and dancing. It will be equipped with a bar and have space for about 50 more guests, with a beautiful view of the river. It is set to open in March.

“It’s going to be modern and elegant,” said Prabhu.

The hotel is also adding a new fitness center on its ground floor with about a dozen pieces of equipment open for guest use and televisions.

Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel - Lobby View

The Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38), offers holiday travelers a convenient, clean, comfortable, safe and inexpensive lodging option.

“We have 114 rooms and we’ll be able to provide a better experience with new amenities,” Prabhu said. “It’s how we differentiate ourselves from other hoteliers.”

There are also plans to fill in an already installed pool at Water’s Edge pending city approval.

Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel exterior photo

The Travelodge-franchised Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave., Racine, is offering Racine-bound travelers a fresh new face after nearly $4 million in top-to-bottom multi-phased renovations. Looking to offer "curb appeal," exterior renovations at the hotel including a native wildflower and sculpture garden, renovation of the hotel's original porte chochere-covered entry canopy, and parking lot surfacing.

The new wave of expansion is coming after the hotel saw a substantial amount of growth in the last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

People are also reading…

The hotel’s annual Salmon Fishing Contest, which is held at the Horlick Dam in the hotel’s backyard, already has over 10 participants for next year.

“We have had pretty nice occupancy throughout the year,” Prabhu said.

Root River salmon fishing at Horlick Dam, Autumn 2020

Travelodge Waters Edge Hotel, 3700 Northwestern Ave. in Racine, overlooks a world-class salmon and steelhead fishery that draws anglers from across Wisconsin, the Midwest and the nation. The 114-room hotel is a convenient lodging choice for anglers looking to be close to the fall salmon fishing action on the Root River at Horlick Dam.

The Water’s Edge Hotel reopened under new management on July 30, 2020. Prabhu and the team at Water’s Edge Hotel have been working to make the hotel a No. 1 hotel destination in the county.

This coming holiday season, the team invites you and your loved ones to stay at Water’s Edge Hotel as you gather in celebration.

Water’s Edge Hotel’s banquet hall is also open for booking holiday parties and events. For more information, please call 262-417-7005.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News