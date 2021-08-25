WATERFORD — There is a group that teaches diversity and understanding, one song at a time.

Wisconsin Signing Stars, a club for children who are learning sign language, has become a popular entertainment attraction at sports events, parades and festivals in the Waterford area.

The club members, some as young as 8 years old, perform along with popular songs without making a sound, instead reinterpreting each song’s lyrics with hand signals. Not only do the performances demonstrate the potential of sign language, they send a message about the importance of accepting people with disabilities by learning to communicate with them.

Most of those in the club are not deaf or hearing-impaired; they simply want to learn sign language. By connecting with others who are deaf or hearing-impaired, the club helps those people to be heard.

Matt Gunkel, a parent of one club member, said it makes him proud to see the group present its musical act. When he was that young, Gunkel said, children did not put forth nearly so much effort to engage with people who had disabilities.

“The world’s come a long way,” he said.

The club, which performed Monday for a crowd on the Waterford riverfront, was created three years ago by Julie Holma, a special education teacher who lives in Waterford.

Holma teaches at the Wisconsin School For The Deaf in Delavan and also serves as an education director for the state Department of Public Instruction.

She wanted to encourage children to consider sign language as a way of increasing their understanding and acceptance of people with disabilities. With sign language more prevalent nowadays in public events and TV broadcasts, local kids immediately signed on to the new club.

Referring to sign language, she said: “They love watching it. They see it on the news. And they always wanted to learn it.”

About 50 million Americans — 15 percent of the population — live with deafness or partial hearing loss.

Meeting once a week after school, the Waterford club has about 20 members. Although it is open to boys and girls both, the membership currently is made up entirely of girls.

Some children travel from outside Racine County to participate. While many have joined out of an eagerness to learn something new, others have a more specific motivation.

Kelly McKenzie said her daughter, Paisley, has a cousin who is deaf. The two communicate with each other through sign language. Paisley also wants to pursue a career as a sign language interpreter.

“She’s just really intrigued with it all,” Kelly McKenzie said.

Gunkel’s daughter, Paige, has partial hearing loss in one ear. Although she does not need it to communicate, Gunkel notices her using sign language whenever “The Star Spangled Banner” is playing.

With the Waterford sign language group, he added, she has built friendships and found a sense of community.

“It’s something she looks forward to,” he said.

The Signing Stars first introduced themselves in the area by doing sign language to the national anthem at sporting events. Soon, Holma taught the kids enough other songs that they were able to present mini-concerts with sign language.

The group offers its own unique interpretations of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” “This Land Is Your Land,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “God Bless America,” among others.

More than 50 parents, friends and other spectators turned out Monday at Ten Club Park to watch the club members go through their musical repertoire.

Upcoming

With a new school year starting, the Waterford Recreation Department is promoting the Signing Stars as an extracurricular activity. There is an annual fee of $45 to participate.

A performance is scheduled Oct. 8 at a Waterford High School football game.

Some of the members also volunteer to provide sign language during bingo games or other events in the community.

It usually takes a person about seven years to become truly fluent in sign language, Holma said. A course is offered at Waterford High School, and she hopes her students will continue honing their skills in the classroom.

For now, though, Holma is happy that her group is out in the community, showing others how to accept people with disabilities. She called it heartwarming that children are the ones breaking down barriers for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

“It’s very inspiring, actually,” she said.

