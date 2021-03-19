Waterford's outdoor beer garden ready for debut on Memorial Day weekend

“This really sets the stage for how the community interfaces with the waterfront,” said Village Administrator Zeke Jackson.

Officials are considering different options for funding the multifaceted park development.

Helping the area

The beer garden can be ready as soon as crews assemble a large tent, about 10 picnic tables, other seating options, a small stage, portable restrooms and a bar.

Racine Brewing Co. then will bring its trailer, capable of transporting up to 10 different beers.

The beer garden is scheduled to open May 29 and to continue until October.

Holly Baumann, owner of the nearby restaurant Cafe 213, said she is looking forward to the crowds drawn to the beer garden; Cafe 213 is open for dinner on Friday nights and for happy hour on Saturday nights, even though it otherwise focuses primarily on breakfast and lunch.

Baumann said she anticipates that beer garden patrons will frequent her establishment, too, as well as other nearby businesses.

“I think it’s great,” she said.

A ‘huge’ deal for Racine Brewing