Waterford: Village objects to town incorporation; village asks for joint meeting

WATERFORD — At the same time that it took a vote opposing the Town of Waterford’s petition to incorporate, the Waterford Village Board also decided to reach out to the town to request collaboration.
During a special Tuesday night meeting, all village trustees present at the meeting voted in favor of a resolution to oppose the town’s petition to incorporate and to authorize village staff and attorneys to represent it during associated court proceedings. Trustee Brent Hess was not at the meeting.
The town filed a petition Jan. 3 in Racine County Circuit Court seeking to incorporate the entire area that now makes up the Town of Waterford as the Village of Tichigan.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Village Board tacked on to the opposition resolution an instruction to Village Administrator Zeke Jackson to send a letter to the town, asking its board for a joint meeting to discuss a boundary agreement.
Trustees stipulated that the meeting would have to be public and asked that the town respond to the request in writing, so that all portions of the process are part of the public record.
Village officials say they have reached out to the town several times to ask for such a meeting to no avail, while town officials have said the same thing about the village.
Village Trustee Andrew Ewert said he did not want to send such a letter, but voted in favor of the resolution anyway because he wants to be on the record as opposing the town’s incorporation.
“I think we’re past that point,” Ewert said of sending the letter. “I mean, how many olive branches are we going to put out?”
Town Supervisors Dale Gauerke and Teri Jendusa-Nicolai both said they would be willing to meet with the village to discuss a boundary agreement.
“That would be a step in the right direction,” Gauerke said. “I think that would be a good idea.”
Jendusa-Nicolai added that she’s not sure how other members of the Town Board feel about a meeting, as some of them have a lack of trust in Jackson after he made derogatory comments about them on social media in November.
“It didn’t help when Zeke Jackson, the village administrator, accused the town chairman, Tom Hincz, and Supervisor Nick Drascovich of being drunk at meetings, which I think is a total falsehood,” Gauerke said. “That hasn’t really helped smooth things over either.”
The town filed the petition to incorporate to protect its boundaries, Gaurke said, after discovering that the village was in the process of working with a few town landowners to annex their property.
“I know the village feels that they need to grow but we don’t want that to be at our expense, at the loss of our tax base,” Gauerke said.
Both Gauerke and Jendusa-Nicolai said they weren’t surprised at the village’s objection to their incorporation efforts.
Other propositions floated
On Tuesday, village trustees also unanimously approved a second resolution of willingness concerning territory of the Town of Waterford.
Jackson explained that this resolution means that, “If they really want to be a village, we should consider this all one big village.”
Another option, Jackson said, would be to work out an agreement for the village to annex portions of the town that need or desire village services.
Village President Don Houston said the action the Village Baord took on Tuesday was necessary to protect the rights of property owners in the town who might want to be annexed into village in the future.
Any action regarding the village’s annexation of town property is halted until the petition to incorporate is resolved. Houston reminded those in the audience several times on Tuesday that the village cannot annex town property unless a property owner agrees to it.
The incorporation process can be lengthy. If the court does not dismiss the petition, following a hearing the court would forward the petition to the state Incorporation Review Board, which would submit its findings to the court. After that, the court would either dismiss the petition or grant it and, if it is granted, order an incorporation referendum in which residents would vote on whether to incorporate.
