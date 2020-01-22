Waterford: Village objects to town incorporation; village asks for joint meeting

WATERFORD — At the same time that it took a vote opposing the Town of Waterford’s petition to incorporate, the Waterford Village Board also decided to reach out to the town to request collaboration.

During a special Tuesday night meeting, all village trustees present at the meeting voted in favor of a resolution to oppose the town’s petition to incorporate and to authorize village staff and attorneys to represent it during associated court proceedings. Trustee Brent Hess was not at the meeting.

The town filed a petition Jan. 3 in Racine County Circuit Court seeking to incorporate the entire area that now makes up the Town of Waterford as the Village of Tichigan.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Village Board tacked on to the opposition resolution an instruction to Village Administrator Zeke Jackson to send a letter to the town, asking its board for a joint meeting to discuss a boundary agreement.

Trustees stipulated that the meeting would have to be public and asked that the town respond to the request in writing, so that all portions of the process are part of the public record.

Village officials say they have reached out to the town several times to ask for such a meeting to no avail, while town officials have said the same thing about the village.