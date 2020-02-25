Waterford Village Hall patio, basement could transform to wedding venue

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford could get into the wedding business to help better utilize its Village Hall to bring more activity to the building and Downtown area.
The lower level of the Village Hall, 123 N. River St., is a “multi-million dollar facility that never gets used” according to Village Administrator Zeke Jackson.
Jackson told the Plan Commission Wednesday that this level mostly only gets used three times a year for elections.
A strategic marketing plan suggested three areas to focus on for use of the space: weddings, sports and resale.
Some actions have already been taken to address these industries, such as the annual villagewide rummage sale, which is now in its second year. However, Jackson said there is more that could be done to increase activity at the Village Hall, which is located on the west bank of the Fox River.
“The (wedding) venues that we have here are full and the unfortunate part is that our hotels are not full,” Jackson said.
In order to recruit hotel owners to Downtown Waterford, the occupancy numbers would need to be high. To get more traffic in the area, the village could appeal to the wedding industry, Jackson said.
The Village Hall could be an available venue, converted at a low cost, he said. There could be a patio outside and seating available inside for 120 people. The building would still need to be made more accessible.
You have free articles remaining.
However, events at the Village Hall do not have to be limited to just weddings.
Village President Don Houston called it a great idea. “The way I view it is, we have this beautiful park space out back, we have an elevated stage, we have a sail cloth,” he said.
If the weather is unfavorable such as when it’s raining, guests could come inside to an air-conditioned and decorated basement. On sunny, hot days, guests could choose to be in either area, warm or cool.
The space would still be used for voting.
Bil Luth, a member of the Waterford Plan Commission, said he liked the idea of the facility but wondered who would be in charge of managing the facility and arranging the events. Jackson said village staff is already handling it.
The commission approved a motion to continue to study ideas for the Village Hall.