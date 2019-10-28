WATERFORD — The planned Wednesday evening meeting between officials of the Town and Village of Waterford, and their respective fire chiefs, to further discuss fire and emergency medical services will no longer be open to the public.
The reversal will put the meeting in line with the original intention of town supervisors when they agreed on Oct. 16 to meet privately with village officials, but village trustees will no longer be in attendance. The original meeting would have included two supervisors, two trustees, Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Dave Wagner and Waterford Fire Chief Rick Mueller.
The Village Board subsequently voted to hold a special open session Village Board meeting on Wednesday and invite the entire Town Board. Trustees made the move to the displeasure of town supervisors, who argued discussing the issue publicly would make the chiefs less likely to openly discuss the issues between their departments.
“Do you think the chiefs are going to open up and have an honest discussion if there’s a whole bunch of people sitting there and they’re being videotaped?” Town Supervisor Teri Jendusa-Nicolai told The Journal Times.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said having a meeting with both village and town elected officials present would be a violation of open meetings law because trustees and supervisors had referred to such a group as a “subcommittee” in open meetings and on social media.
Under the revised meeting, Town Supervisor Dale Gauerke, Jendusa-Nicolai and the chiefs will attend. Village resident Caryl Perrin is also set to attend as a citizen observer, Jackson said. There will not be a quorum because only two of five Town Board members and no village trustees are set to attend, allowing the meeting to be held privately.
“Let’s step back and allow the chiefs to begin a positive and constructive dialogue without outside pressure stifling their discussion,” Gauerke said at an Oct. 21 Village Board meeting.
The meeting will be the latest in a series of efforts to repair the village and town’s relationship after the Town Board voted unanimously in August to cancel its fire-protection contract with the village. The contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
Currently the village’s Fire Department provides coverage to most of the southern half of the town while the Tichigan Fire Company covers the rest.
