WATERFORD — Talks aimed at forging a boundary agreement between the village and neighboring Town of Waterford are kicking off with both sides pledging their full cooperation.

Leaders of the two neighboring communities gathered Tuesday and agreed to pursue a deal that could resolve longstanding tensions about annexation of territory.

Both municipalities committed to forming a joint study group to negotiate details of an agreement to be presented to both the Village Board and Town Board.

Meeting together inside Waterford Union High School, elected representatives from both boards expressed upbeat attitudes about forgetting past differences and pursuing a new era of neighborly cooperation.

Village Board member Troy McReynolds said he was excited to see the two municipalities starting anew.

“We’re all neighbors. We’re all friends,” McReynolds said. “We’ve got to do the right thing for the community.”

Town Chairwoman Teri Jendusa Nicolai agreed, stressing that she hopes both sides can move forward without dwelling on past issues that kept them separated.

“I don’t want to hear anything about the past,” Nicolai said.

With a combined population of about 12,000 people, the village and town have clashed for years over conflicting ideas about growth and development. The village generally has favored a more aggressive approach to new residential construction.

Hostilities have intensified whenever the subject turned to village annexation of town territory for the purpose of expanding the village further.

The two neighboring communities engaged in outright opposition toward each other after the town in 2019 launched an effort to incorporate itself as the Village of Tichigan, which would fortify its borders and make it harder for the Village of Waterford to expand.

After two years, state regulators rejected the town’s incorporation effort for failing to meet state standards to create a new village.

That has been followed by a slow realization on both sides that if the two communities are going to co-exist peacefully, they must attempt to work out their differences between themselves.

Nicolai, who became the new town chairwoman in April, has embraced the movement by engaging her village counterparts in discussions that led to Tuesday’s joint board meeting.

Stan Riffle, a municipal attorney who led the village’s opposition to the town’s incorporation move, addressed the assembled representatives from both sides and applauded their willingness to pursue a cooperative border agreement.

Riffle said he prefers peaceful negotiations to hostile conflicts.

“The idea is, ‘Hey, we’re all one community,’” he said. “This is a very exciting time.”

At Riffle’s recommendation, both the village and town leaders agreed to create a joint study group that would include an equal number of representatives from both sides. Two elected leaders and possibly one citizen appointee will be chosen from each side.

No timetable was set for making the appointments or holding the group’s first meeting.

Asked by audience members about the type of negotiations to occur, Riffle said the group could ultimately lay out a detailed boundary compromise. It could allow village annexation of some areas while keeping other town territory off-limits to the village, he said.

For town officials, he said, the important issue is that they will know what territories are going to remain in the town for the foreseeable future — safe from annexation.

“They don’t have to worry,” he said. “Then the town has the ability to plan for itself.”

