TOWN OF WATERFORD — Talks aimed at restoring relations between neighboring communities have produced a new proposed border agreement between the Town and the Village of Waterford.

Village officials are offering to ease the burden of annexation by sharing revenue and also to relax controls on land usage in the town, as part of a deal presented this week to their town counterparts.

Town supervisors are welcoming the proposal as a starting point in negotiations seeking to resolve longstanding acrimony between the two municipalities.

Waterford Town Board members want to hold a joint meeting with the Waterford Village Board to discuss the border deal.

“I think it’s a starting point,” Town Supervisor Robert Ulander said. “It’s moving forward — where it ends up, anybody knows.”

The town of 6,500 people and village of 5,500 people have been sparring for years, mostly over the village’s occasional annexation of town territory. Earlier this year, the village annexed a 65-acre farm whose owners needed the village’s municipal services to entice developers to purchase the property.

Two years ago, the town lost a hard-fought campaign to incorporate as the new Village of Tichigan, which would have fortified the town’s authority to block unwanted annexations. Village of Waterford leaders actively opposed the incorporation, and state regulators denied the town’s petition to upgrade to a village.

Since then, the two sides have signaled a desire to stop squabbling and to find common ground as neighbors.

Village ambulance service returned to the town last fall under a deal designed to improve public safety in the region.

Town Chairman Tom Hincz, the main architect of the failed incorporation bid, then stepped down this spring. His successor, Teri Jendusa Nicolai, has reached out to village leaders to renew border agreement talks.

Village President Don Houston said the discussions with Nicolai have resulted in encouraging signs for a cooperative relationship. Noting that the new proposed boundary agreement is similar to past proposals from the village, Houston said he is willing to negotiate.

“I look forward to working with the town,” he said. “Why wouldn’t we?”

The terms of the deal, as presented in a memo Monday from Village Administrator Zeke Jackson, include the village agreeing to share revenue with the town to compensate for losses from annexations. The village also proposes a blended street map to prevent service gaps, and an annexation plan to avoid awkward “islands” of town territory.

In addition, the village is offering to drop controls implemented in 2022 that prohibit the town from subdividing any parcel that is less than 20 acres in size.

If the town pursues any new incorporation effort, the boundary deal would be terminated.

Town Board members discussed the proposal Monday and decided to seek a joint meeting with the Village Board.

Town Supervisor Doug Schwartz said he wants to hear more details of the “island” annexation and the street plan. Schwartz said he is encouraged that discussions have reached the point where specific terms of an agreement are being shared.

“We need to work together,” he said of the two municipalities. “It doesn’t help anybody if we’re feuding.”

Town Supervisor Tim Szeklinski said he recognizes some of the language from past village proposals. Szeklinski agreed that meeting and discussing details together would be a positive next step toward making a deal.

“It’s going to take time,” he said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”

Out on the Town: Green Meadows Farm drive-Thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Green Meadows Petting Farm drive-thru experience Drive-Thru Petting Farm