Waterford town official resigns after facing conflict-of-interest question

TOWN OF WATERFORD — One month after being questioned about a possible conflict of interest, longtime Town Board member Nick Draskovich is giving up his elected position.

Draskovich, who is serving his fourth term on the Town Board, said he is resigning from local government to spend more time with his wife and children.

The resignation, he said, is not related to the conflict-of-interest question raised last month when he represented local business owners in front of the Town Board. He said he had been considering resigning since long before that issue came up.

“My family and I have made the decision together,” he said.

Resident Cathy Senft, who raised the conflict-of-interest question at a Nov. 8 board meeting, said she knows nothing about Draskovich’s private life.

Senft, however, said that Draskovich’s decision to give up his Town Board position probably is a good idea rather than risk the conflict of interest.

“It didn’t look too good for him,” she said.

The Town Board called a special meeting Monday night to consider options for replacing Draskovich.

Town Board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,750 a year.

Draskovich had served on the town’s Plan Commission when he was appointed in 2013 to a vacancy on the five-member Town Board. Voters then elected him to four consecutive terms.

In the April 2021 election, Draskovich and fellow incumbent Dale Gauerke both ran unopposed for two seats on the Town Board. The current term continues until April 2023.

Draskovich, who works for business consultant Endpoint Solutions Corp., represented a client Nov. 8 who was seeking town approval to build a new storage unit business on Big Bend Road.

To avoid a possible conflict, Draskovich abstained from a Town Board vote on the matter, which failed on a procedural hurdle but could come back for reconsideration.

Draskovich said he is resigning his elected position because his work and family lives “just became very busy” since his re-election eight months ago. He said he wants to spend more time with his wife and two children.

He also said he feels good about what he has accomplished in his eight years on the Town Board. He described providing town services, holding down taxes, communicating with the town and serving with integrity.

“I’ve done what I intended to do in my time with the town,” he said. “I’m going to miss the work, and going to miss the people.”

