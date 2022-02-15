Waterford town clerk breaks deadlock, approves appointment to board vacancy

TOWN OF WATERFORD — It took an unusual vote by the town clerk, but town officials have broken a deadlock and approved an appointment to fill a vacancy on the board.

Douglas Schwartz, a member of the Waterford High School Board, was appointed Monday night by a 3-2 margin to join the board overseeing town government.

The appointment process had exposed sharp divisions among the other four board supervisors.

Supervisors Dale Gauerke and Teri Nicolai supported Schwartz’s appointment, but Town Chairman Tom Hincz and Supervisor Tim Szeklinski opposed it.

That left Town Clerk Tina Mayer — normally not a voting member of the board — to cast a tie-breaking vote that cleared the way for Schwartz’s appointment and ended weeks of debate on the subject.

Schwartz was sworn into office and immediately took his seat, alongside Hincz and among his new town government colleagues.

The vacancy on the five-member board occurred in mid-December when Supervisor Nick Draskovich resigned shortly after being questioned about a possible conflict of interest. Draskovich, who was serving his fourth term, said his resignation was unrelated to the possible conflict of interest.

On the same night as the resignation, Dec. 13, Hincz nominated his choice to fill the vacancy, Katie Kawczynski. Other board members, however, opted to solicit applications from other people interested in the appointment.

The successful appointee would serve out a two-year term that continues until 2023, at a salary of $7,750 a year.

Nine people came forward to seek the appointment, including professionals, business people, a former police chief, and a chamber of commerce executive.

Hincz then announced that he wanted to schedule a special election, keeping the board seat vacant until an election could be held. When other board members moved ahead with the appointment process, Hincz refused to ask questions of candidates appearing before the Town Board.

Gauerke and Nicolai called a special meeting Monday night to complete the process and appoint Schwartz.

Hincz objected briefly that the board had not yet voted on his preference of holding a special election. But the appointment process continued and Schwartz was seated after about 15 minutes of debate.

