Waterford Town Chairman wanted to fill a vacancy without seeking applications for an elected position

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Nine people are seeking appointment to a vacancy on the Town Board, after the town chairman tried to fill the vacancy without seeking applications.

Now that applications have been sought, a town employee initially refused to identify who applied for the position, but later shared the candidates for local government.

Down one

The five-person Town Board lost a member Dec. 13 when trustee Nick Draskovich resigned one month after being questioned about a possible conflict of interest involving his employer.

Draskovich, who said he was resigning to spend more time with his family, had run into questions about representing local business owners as a private consultant appearing before the Town Board.

His resignation letter was dated Nov. 29, originally set to take effect Dec. 31, but later amended to Dec. 13.

His departure leaves a vacancy for a two-year term that continues until 2023, at a salary of $7,750 a year.

On the same day Draskovich stepped aside, Town Chairman Tom Hincz proposed making an appointment without announcing the vacancy publicly and seeking applications.

Katie Kawczynski, an architect with VJS Construction Services in Waukesha County, had submitted an application dated Dec. 6, stating, “It is my understanding that a Town Board position is now available.”

Kawczynski, whose application did not include her home address, addressed her application to Hincz, using her VJS Construction Services company letterhead.

She could not be reached for comment.

Town Board members must reside within the town.

Hincz, who also could not be reached for comment, presented Kawczynski’s application to the town board Dec. 13 for approval. Other board members, however, pushed for soliciting more applicants.

Trustee Dale Gauerke said he doubts many people in town even knew there was a vacancy on the Town Board at the time.

Gauerke called it unusual for the chairman to propose making an appointment without first soliciting applications from any qualified person in the community.

“I thought it would be more democratic to open it up,” he said.

Gaueke said that Draskovich seemed to know Kawczynski, as he spoke highly of her at the Dec. 13 meeting.

A video posted by the Facebook group, “Our Voices Matter-Waterford,” shows Draskovich introducing his would-be successor to the Town Board and assuring trustees that he has known her for many years.

“We do a lot of work together between our businesses,” he said.

Draskovich, who had served eight years as a trustee before his resignation, could not be reached for comment. He works for business consultant Endpoint Solutions Corp., a firm that represents business owners trying to build new storage units in the town.

Craig Jorgensen, a principal with VJS Construction, said his company has no affiliation with Endpoint Solutions.

Jorgensen said he supports Kawczynski’s efforts to get involved in Town of Waterford local government.

“We want to be involved,” Jorgensen said. “That’s part of what we do — give back to the community.”

Rather than approve Kawczynski’s appointment, however, the Town Board set a Dec. 20 deadline for applicants to come forward.

In addition to Kawczynski, eight other candidates have applied.

Names not shared immediately

Town Clerk Tina Mayer initially withheld the applicants’ names, saying that state law did not require disclosure until the Town Board narrowed the field to five or fewer finalists. Mayer later relented and released information about those seeking the elected office.

The other applicants include:

Greg Horeth, 29308 Forest Isle Lane, a former chief operating officer of hotelier Spire Hospitality

Robert Ulander, 32741 Territorial Drive, a pilot with Southwest Airlines; Douglas Schwartz, address unknown, a member of the Waterford High School Board

James Maney, 6911 Big Bend Road, a town employee in the public works department

Tanya Maney, 6911 Big Bend Road, who is executive director of the Explore Waterford chamber of commerce group, wife of James Maney

Scott Burns, 4546 Sunset Road, a former manager in the printing industry

Richard Rens, 28715 Golden Circle, a former police officer and police chief

Jeff Klyzub, 4424 Sunset Road, a semi-retired corporate pilot.

No schedule has been announced for the Town Board to consider the applications.

