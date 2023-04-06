TOWN OF WATERFORD — Voters elected Teri Jendusa Nicolai the new town chairman Tuesday, and they replaced a longtime town supervisor with a fresh face.

Nicolai defeated Tim Szeklinski in the chairman race by a vote of 1,379 to 1,114, winning the chance to succeed Tom Hincz, who is stepping down after 10 years.

On her Facebook page, Nicolai posted a message of gratitude to her supporters.

“A great big thank you to all of my awesome supporters, all of those who voted for me,” she posted. “I promise I will do my best, and I will not let you down.”

Szeklinski said he accepted the election results and he promised to support Nicolai as chairman.

“I ran a good, clean campaign,” he said. “I did my best.”

Nicolai has served on the Town Board for seven years, while Szeklinski has served 13 years, plus five years previously on the town Plan Commission.

The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $17,911 a year.

Voters also elected political newcomer Robert Ulander to a seat on the Town Board.

In an election to fill two supervisor positions, incumbent Doug Schwartz finished first with 1,221 votes and Ulander finished second with 1,074 votes.

Longtime incumbent Dale Gauerke finished out of the running in third place with 1,029 votes. That means his run of more than 30 years in town government is coming to an end.

Ulander is a commercial airline pilot who has been an outspoken critic of some town officials. He was making his second bid for Town Board.

Schwartz was appointed to a vacant seat in February 2022 and was seeking his first full term on the board.

Both were elected to a two-year term at a salary of $7,840 a year.

The board will have to consider appointing someone to fill Nicolai’s supervisor seat.

