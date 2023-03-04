TOWN OF WATERFORD — A new era in town government begins April 4 when voters elect a town chairman to succeed Tom Hincz, who is retiring after a turbulent tenure.

Candidates Teri Jendusa Nicolai and Tim Szeklinski both offer voters years of experience, but they present different ideas for the town’s future after 10 years under Hincz.

Nicolai has served on the Town Board for seven years, while Szeklinski has served 13 years, plus five years previously on the town Plan Commission.

Nicolai pledges to keep regular office hours as town chairman, and in contrast to Hincz’s tight grip on town proceedings, she wants to give members of the public time during every Town Board meeting to speak about any issues they want.

Nicolai also says she has assumed a bigger role at Town Hall since Hincz has lowered his profile in preparation for retirement.

“Being town chairman is more than just showing up for meetings once a month,” Nicolai said. “I’ve got the time. I’ve got the dedication. I enjoy doing it.”

Szeklinski wants to create a community newsletter, organize more events and restart “super board” meetings with representatives of surrounding municipalities, including the Village of Waterford, Rochester, Dover and Norway.

Szeklinski, who ran for chairman unsuccessfully against Hincz in 2013, says he has learned a lot from the outgoing chairman over the years.

“I’m ready to take the leadership and move it forward, create partnerships and work with people to make it one Waterford,” he said.

The winner of the April 4 election will serve a two-year term at a salary of $17,911 a year.

The new chairman will assume the top elected position in a town of 6,500 that has experienced some rough-and-tumble times of late.

Since becoming chairman in 2013, Hincz has engaged in frequent conflicts with officials in the neighboring Village of Waterford, primarily because of concerns that the village would annex territory from the town.

He led a failed effort to incorporate the town as the newly created Village of Tichigan, in hopes of fortifying the town’s borders against annexation.

Town residents have frequently turned out at Town Board meetings to raise objections to the incorporation effort, as well as fire and ambulance service and other local issues.

Hincz has clashed with residents and occasionally board colleagues on some issues.

Both Nicolai and Szeklinski say they have no plans to try another incorporation bid. Both also want to work on improving relations with the Village of Waterford, which recently agreed to annex a 65-acre farm from the town for redevelopment as a subdivision.

Nicolai said the new annexation demonstrates why incorporation was worth trying.

But she said she would not pursue incorporation again unless she was certain it would succeed with state regulators who rejected the earlier proposal.

Instead, Nicolai said she would pursue a border agreement with the village to protect the town from unlimited annexation.

Nicolai said she favors rebuilding relations with the village after 10 years of conflict.

“I’m not going to be railroaded by anybody. But we need to open the door and get things done,” Nicolai said. “It’s just going to take some honesty and respect for each other.”

Szeklinski said he would not favor taking the time to try incorporation again. He, too, would support pursuing a border deal with the village, or perhaps some other long-term plan that covers annexation issues.

Noting that annexation only occurs when town landowners want to be annexed, Szeklinski said he might also approach property owners to see if there is a way to persuade them not to seek annexation of their land.

“I would never take anything off the table,” he said. “If somebody wanted to talk, I would listen.”

