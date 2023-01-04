Waterford town chairman behind failed incorporation effort not seeking re-election

TOWN OF WATERFORD — After a tumultuous tenure that included a failed bid for incorporation, Town Chairman Tom Hincz is stepping aside and clearing the way for new town leadership.

Hincz has announced that he will not seek reelection this year to a post he has held for 10 years — a period marked by battles with his own town colleagues as well as officials from the neighboring Village of Waterford.

Voters in the April 4 election instead will have a chance to choose new leadership, with Town Supervisors Tim Szeklinski and Teri Nicolai both filing petitions to seek the chairmanship.

Hincz could not be reached for comment.

Nicolai said that while she has not always agreed with Hincz, she appreciates the hard work and dedication he has shown to town government. Being town chairman is a time-consuming obligation, she said.

“He’s got some big shoes to fill,” Nicolai said. “I’m willing to do that.”

Szeklinski could not be reached for comment.

The deadline for candidates to file nominating petitions was 5 p.m. Tuesday. If enough candidates qualify to get on the ballot, a primary would be held Feb. 21 to narrow the field.

The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $17,911 a year.

Hincz was elected to the Town Board in 2011 and then was elected town chairman in 2013, succeeding Robert Langmesser, who retired after 22 years as chairman.

Hincz engaged in frequent conflicts with Village of Waterford officials, primarily because of concerns that the village intended to annex territory from the town. He led a two-year effort to incorporate the town as the newly created Village of Tichigan, in hopes of fortifying the town’s borders against annexation.

The incorporation bid fell short when state regulators ruled in October 2021 that the town had failed to present a compelling case to qualify for becoming a new village.

In the aftermath of the incorporation failure, colleagues on the Town Board took steps to repair relations with their counterparts in the village. Hincz, however, resisted those efforts and tried unsuccessfully to block a move to restart village ambulance service in the town.

Hincz began missing Town Board meetings, citing an illness that he would not explain. As of last month, he had missed five recent Town Board meetings and also 11 straight Racine County Board members as the area’s county representative.

His current term on the County Board — unrelated to his town chairman position — is scheduled to continue until April 2024.

Town Supervisor Doug Schwartz, who is seeking reelection to his post this year, said he is hopeful about the town’s future under a new chairman.

“I’m very optimistic that there will be a lot of positive things that will come out of it,” he said.

Langmesser, who remains an observer of politics in the town he led from 1991 to 2013, said he has supported Hincz generally, although he knew the incorporation effort was doomed. He called the incorporation bid a “waste of time.”

Langmesser said he, too, hopes to see more progress in the community under a new chairman.

“I think Tom served his time, and now it’s time for somebody else,” Langmesser said. “It’s time that they get moving forward again.”

Close 1 of 8 311866425_2616072391856710_7538038590209569443_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311786696_2616072301856719_6415537584189436863_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311806471_2616072291856720_716557564417889177_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311871608_2616072295190053_7395050903676709782_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311904007_2616072258523390_4213085510897855698_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311884853_2616072388523377_1007336785559552763_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311859011_2616072328523383_2962197537703533655_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311495749_2616072268523389_2631109167022257194_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA Getting to know their hometown: Waterford substitute teacher shows class the history of their home IN PHOTOS: Liz Gamble, a substitute teacher at Waterford Union High School, took a history class on a walking tour of Waterford Friday. Gamble is a contributor to historicalwaterfordwi.wordpress.com, which is operated by a group of amateur historians organized under Explore Waterford. 1 of 8 311866425_2616072391856710_7538038590209569443_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311786696_2616072301856719_6415537584189436863_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311806471_2616072291856720_716557564417889177_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311871608_2616072295190053_7395050903676709782_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311904007_2616072258523390_4213085510897855698_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311884853_2616072388523377_1007336785559552763_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311859011_2616072328523383_2962197537703533655_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA 311495749_2616072268523389_2631109167022257194_n.jpg OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA