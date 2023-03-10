TOWN OF WATERFORD — Candidates for town leadership positions are laying out their visions for improved cooperation with the Village of Waterford on border agreements, fire protection and more.

Candidates for town chairman and town supervisor discussed local issues and fielded voter questions Wednesday during a public forum in advance of the April 4 municipal elections.

While there is little disagreement among the candidates, voters are getting a clearer picture of how aspiring town leaders hope to make progress through improved relations with neighboring communities, especially the village.

Town Chairman hopeful Tim Szeklinski pitched his “One Waterford” idea, pointing to the merger of the Town of Rochester and Village of Rochester as an example of regional cooperation.

Szeklinski said he is not proposing such a merger with the Village of Waterford, but he wants to work more closely with village officials on streamlining government services and holding community events.

“People know Waterford as Waterford,” he said. “We can do more things as a community together.”

Teri Jendusa Nicolai, who is vying with Szeklinski in the chairman’s race, said she, too, plans to build better relations with the village. She said she already is on friendly terms with some village leaders.

Nicolai, however, also said she wants to maintain the town’s distinctive identity and personality.

“We do have our special place,” she said of the town. “That’s what we like. That’s what we enjoy.”

Both chairman hopefuls said they want to pursue a border deal with the village to safeguard against excessive annexation of town territory. Both also support ongoing discussions about creating a regional fire department to serve the two municipalities and perhaps others.

Szeklinski and Nicolai are vying in the April 4 election to succeed Town Chairman Tom Hincz, who is stepping aside after 10 years in office.

Voters also will fill two seats on the Town Board, with incumbent Supervisors Dale Gauerke and Doug Schwartz running in a field that includes newcomer Robert Ulander.

Ulander took jabs at the town’s current elected leaders for holding closed-door meetings, increasing spending and taxes, blocking public input at meetings, and moving slowly on a border deal with the village.

Negotiating a border agreement rather than pursuing a failed effort to incorporate as a new village, Ulander said, might have prevented the village’s recent annexation of the 65-acre DeGrave farm, now planned for residential development at Big Bend Road and Kramer Road.

Ulander vowed to seek a border deal and to work to repair relations with the village.

“A change of blood on the board would be good to help mend those fences,” he said.

Gauerke questioned whether the DeGrave farm annexation could have been prevented, although he agreed that a border deal with the village should have been worked out long ago.

“That’s the way we need to go,” he said.

Schwartz, who joined the Town Board after the failed incorporation effort, said border talks should include the Village of Mukwonago, whose growth is creeping toward Waterford. Schwartz called a border agreement long overdue for the town.

“We need to move forward in the town,” he said. “What has happened in the past cannot be changed.”

