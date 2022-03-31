Waterford town candidates split sharply on failed incorporation effort

WATERFORD — A failed incorporation effort by the Town of Waterford is fueling debate among candidates in the April 5 election for two seats on the Town Board.

Incumbent board members are defending their push to incorporate the town as a village, while challengers in the election are criticizing it as having been a waste of time and money.

The town spent about $100,000 over two years before the state ruled last October against converting the town into the Village of Tichigan as a way of blocking annexation of territory by the neighboring Village of Waterford.

Two board members involved in the failed incorporation are seeking re-election April 5 in a contested that has brought two would-be newcomers into the race, aiming to unseat the incumbents.

At a candidate forum Tuesday night in the Waterford Public Library, incumbents Tim Szeklinski and Teri Jendusa Nicolai acknowledged that the two-year drive to become a village did not end well. Both, however, defended the effort.

“I’m not going to back down from what I did,” Szeklinski said. “I felt there was a need for it.”

Jendusa Nicolai said attempts at negotiating with the Village of Waterford had broken down, and the Town Board decided to try something new.

“We were at the point where it was something we needed to do,” she said.

Challengers Jeff Klyzub and Robert Ulander disagreed, saying that town officials knew, or should have known, that they were leading the community down a dead-end path.

Klyzub said the bid to create a new village was “doomed from the start.” Klyzub also questioned how significant the annexation threat was from the Village of Waterford before the town spent $100,000 trying to stop it.

“I don’t think it was money well spent,” he said.

Ulander said the town missed an opportunity to keep property taxes under control by wasting money on the incorporation. Town Board members embarked on the failed incorporation, he added, without telling townsfolk why they were pursuing forming the Village of Tichigan.

“There was just no communication,” he said, “explaining to us why this was a good deal.”

Town leaders initiated the process of seeking village status in July 2019, citing a desire to stop annexation by the Village of Waterford. State law gives villages more authority than towns in blocking such annexation moves.

After two years of debate and deliberation, the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board rejected the proposal last October, ruling that the Racine County town of about 6,500 people failed to meet nearly all of the state’s standards for creating a new village.

In the aftermath of the defeat, many in the community have called for repairing relations with the village and settling past differences.

The village has made no new public attempt to annex territory in the town.

In the April 5 election, voters in the town will choose two candidates, and the top two finishers will each win a two-year term on the five-member Town Board at a salary of $7,750 a year.

Szeklinski, who is seeking his seventh term on the board, said the Village of Waterford is carrying long-term debt, so any town resident annexed into the village can expect to become responsible for helping to pay off those debts.

Szeklinski said he favors trying to work with the village as neighbors. But, he added, “It’s just got to be smart growth, and working together.”

In response to Ulander’s comment about a lack of communication, Jendusa Nicolai said she circulated information about the incorporation, until a town attorney urged her to pull back such disclosures while the matter was being litigated.

Jendusa Nicolai, seeking her third term, also addressed the $100,000 expense, pointing out that it translates into about $29 per household in the town.

“Sometimes you need to spend money to kind of stop the leak,” she said.

The town operates on a yearly budget of about $3.5 million, which includes $2 million in property tax collections.

Ulander said town officials have taken no steps to address the shortcomings cited in the incorporation board’s ruling. With two years spent trying to incorporate, officials have done nothing to improve the chances of someday creating a new village, he said.

“We’re not anywhere closer to it today,” he said.

Both challengers said Town Board members do not listen enough to town residents.

Klyzub noted that Town Board meetings do not include a regular opportunity for the general public to air concerns or questions about town government. Unless it pertains to an issue already on the agenda, no public comments are permitted.

Other local governments make a point of opening up the floor for any public input, Klyzub said.

“We don’t have that,” he said. “We need that.”

