Waterford Town Board

Waterford Town Board seeking applicants to fill vacancy

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Any town resident interested in serving on the Waterford Town Board has until Monday to apply for a current vacancy.

Applicants must submit a resume and letter of interest by 4 p.m. Monday to the town clerk.

The Town Board will select someone to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Nick Draskovich, who stepped down Monday after eight years in office.

The appointee will serve out the remainder of Draskovich’s current term, which continues until April 2023.

Town Board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $7,750 a year.

