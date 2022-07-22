Waterford town attorney raises rates by $30 an hour without public notice

TOWN OF WATERFORD — A town attorney whose advice on open-meeting issues has stirred criticism is getting a $30-an-hour pay raise, apparently without Waterford Town Board authorization.

Attorney Michael Dubis and his law firm raised their rates this summer from $135 an hour to $165 an hour for giving legal advice to town officials.

Dubis has been at the center of recent issues involving Town Board meetings that might have violated the state’s open meetings law, including one that remains under investigation by county and state law enforcement.

But the pay raise has been implemented without any record that elected Town Board members took action to authorize it or to seek the public’s input.

Town Clerk Tina Mayer said the pay increase took effect June 1.

“This increase was not done at a Town Board meeting,” Mayer wrote in an email. “I have not been advised to put anything in regards to this matter on any agenda.”

The attorney included his pay raise in an invoice dated July 5, seeking more than $3,600 from Waterford taxpayers for one month’s work by his law firm. The firm handles the town’s municipal court, in addition to other town business.

Rather than the rate of $135 an hour that he had been receiving, Dubis billed the town at the new rate of $165 an hour.

Town Board members approved the invoice July 11 without discussion.

Town Board member, Dale Gauerke, called it highly unusual for a contractor to raise an agreed-upon fee without first presenting it to the board for consideration at a public meeting.

Any such pay raises should be authorized by the Town Board and should be taken up at the start of the fiscal year, not in the middle, Gauerke said.

Gauerke said he voted to approve the attorney’s July 5 invoice without even noticing the rate increase. He later asked his board colleagues if they knew how the pay increase occurred.

“Nobody really seems to have any idea,” he said.

Quote "The lack of scruples displayed by members of this board continues to disappoint." Robert Ulander, former Waterford Town Board candidate

Town Board member Tim Szeklinski said he knew about the rate increase, because Dubis called him about it in advance. Szeklinski said he assumed others knew about it, too.

Szeklinski said he sees no reason for a board vote on the pay raise, and he has no objection to Dubis increasing his rates.

“This is a cost of doing business,” he said.

Town Chairman Tom Hincz and other board members could not be reached for comment. Dubis also could not be reached for comment.

The increase comes in the middle of the 2022 fiscal year for the Town of Waterford and without officials setting aside funds for an attorney pay raise that exceeds 20%. The town’s current annual budget of $3.5 million was established last fall.

The pay raise and the manner in which it occurred is stirring new questions among townsfolk about how the town government is being conducted.

Robert Ulander, a former candidate for Town Board earlier this year, called it bad budgeting practice and bad legislative procedure to allow a midyear pay raise without board authorization.

“The lack of scruples displayed by members of this board continues to disappoint,” Ulander stated in an email.

Ulander filed a complaint last month with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and the Wisconsin attorney general alleging that the Town Board violated state law by holding closed-door discussions about personnel actions not exempt from the requirement for open meetings. Ulander alleged that board members were acting on bad advice from Dubis.

Neither the DA nor the attorney general has announced any findings yet on whether the Town Board broke the law.

The Town Board similarly was criticized by open-meeting experts earlier this year for using private emails — at Dubis’ suggestion — rather than public discussion to decide a way forward on filling a vacant seat on the board.

In both instances, Dubis has defended the town’s actions and indicated that he did not believe the open meetings law had been violated.

Mayer said Dubis had not previously increased his hourly rate for the past 11 years. She said she thinks, but was not certain, that the attorney contacted Hincz, the town chairman, to “let him know about the increase.”

The invoice for June shows Dubis billing the town for a total of 9.35 hours of work, while his partner, Anthony Kryshak, logged another 12.6 hours for municipal court work. With the $30-an-hour rate increase, the town’s total payment for the month jumped from $2,963 to $3,621 — a difference of $658.

The invoice, as disclosed by the town, has been redacted in several places to conceal details of some work performed by Dubis and his firm. Town officials could not be reached for comment about the redactions.