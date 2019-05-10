WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford is scheduled to hold a large household item drop-off from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Department of Public Works, 801 Ela Ave.
Items such as couches, beds, desks, chairs, etc., will be accepted. No electronics or hazardous materials will be accepted.
Residents will have to show proof of village residency.
