WATERFORD — Although the snow and ice have not come yet, those hoping to ice skate this winter will have something to forward to in Waterford.
The Waterford Village Board has approved the purchase of a 50- by 90-foot hockey rink and plans to have it built on a vacant lot at the intersection of Main and Milwaukee streets. An additional skating area for figure skating and free skating will be set up adjacent to the hockey rink.
No timeline for when the rinks will be open has been established.
Last year the village Department of Public Works set up a small rink in Whitford Park, which was popular with residents but was not widely utilized.
Village officials, staff and area nonprofits began meeting to share ideas and collaborate on events that will utilize several open, Downtown-area lots that the village now owns.
The village is looking at ways to engage the public and create vibrancy in the one of the main shopping areas. Business owners have faced challenges over the past year during the village’s utility infrastructure project.
The project is being done in advance of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s major reconstruction of Highway 20/83, which runs through the heart of the village.
Other activities in works
The skating rink is just one of many ideas the group has been exploring to engage residents and visitors to visit and enjoy downtown activities.
The Village Board approved moving the group under the Community Development Authority and will continue to review options as well as development for the Downtown-area properties. The Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce is exploring pop-up beer gardens, and Absolutely Waterford will use the sites for activities during the River’s Edge Festival, Sept. 28-30.
The village will be seeking grant funding to establish a rental operation to provide options for all skaters but may not see it operating this season. The village will be accepting donations to help children who don’t have skates. If anyone has skates to donate, they are asked to drop them off at the Village Hall, 123 N. River St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.