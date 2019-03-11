WATERFORD — Village officials will be further exploring — and taking a survey regarding — the possibility of building a roundabout at a troublesome Downtown intersection.
The Waterford Village Board voted unanimously on Monday evening to spend what it takes to get a cost for a roundabout at the intersection of East Main and Milwaukee streets, and to compare that action with other possible options such as signalizing the intersection. Village Administrator Zeke Jackson estimated that might cost about $3,000 to $5,000.
The plan for the intersection is to install separate left-turn and straight lanes there during the upcoming construction season.
He estimated a roundabout might cost about $750,000 to $1 million. Over time though, he said, traffic signals are more expensive.
Village officials will also be putting a survey question in with the next utility bills that go out on March 20; it will ask residents what they think about the roundabout possibility.
The board’s decision to seek more information and opinions took only 10 minutes, but it followed 47 minutes of public comments and questions for Jackson. He said he will be seeking board members’ advice on the survey question.
“Wording will be important,” Jackson said.
Village President Don Houston explained the problem with the Milwaukee and East Main intersection, especially for those who don’t live in the village. Westbound drivers on East Main Street are supposed to stop, but eastbound drivers do not. People get confused, and some wind up running the stop sign.
“Everybody hates that intersection,” he said Monday evening.
About five years ago, the village considered putting a roundabout there, Houston said, but engineers said there was not enough room. But since then, the village has acquired the property at the northeast and northwest corners.
That gives enough room for a roundabout, but raises another issue: installing one would slice about 20 percent off each of those two properties, likely limiting the size of anything to be built on them when they are redeveloped.
The other main concerns and questions voiced by residents and village trustees Monday were about the cost of a roundabout compared with other options and about whether children would be able to safely walk through it on their way to and from school.
“My concern is the kids,” said resident Dennis Gahagan.
The Facebook survey
The coming survey follows an informal one conducted on Facebook about the idea. There, about 300 people expressed their opinions, with about 57 percent in favor and 43 percent opposed, Jackson said. He acknowledged that not 100 percent of them were current village residents.
The Facebook respondents who were in favor of a roundabout tended to be in the demographic likely to have children living at home, Jackson said.
In answer to a question, Jackson said a roundabout there would be likely to reduce tractor-trailer (semitrailer) traffic through there, because most truck drivers do not like threading their way through roundabouts. But the roundabout would accommodate semitrailers, he said.
Jackson said roundabouts are safer than other types of intersections, resulting in fewer serious crashes, although low-speed collisions can increase.
Trustee Bob Nash said he is currently not in favor of building a roundabout. But he suggested checking with other communities that have had them for years to see if officials in those places have had good experiences with them.
