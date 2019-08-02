WHITEWATER — Two girls, including a 14-year-old from Waterford, were killed in a semi vs. SUV crash Thursday afternoon that hospitalized two adults and a child, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.
The deceased have been identified as Kaylinn Wilken, 14, of Waterford, and Olly Koelsch, 7, of Boise, Idaho.
Wilken’s mother, 44-year-old Kristina Wilken, who was driving the SUV, was hospitalized. Passengers — Olly’s father, Michael Koelsch, 42, and Olly’s twin sister — were hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, their conditions were not available.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office:
The semi-trailer was heading south on Highway 12 pulling an empty tanker-trailer. A black Ford Excursion driven by Kristina Wilken was simultaneously headed north on the highway while towing a camper-trailer.
Initial investigations revealed that it appears the Excursion made a left-hand turn into the path of the semi. The semi hit the rear-passenger side of the SUV, causing severe damage. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch alongside the road.
Assisting the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office were the City of Whitewater Police and Fire and Rescue Departments, UW-Whitewater Police Department, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Brothers Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.
An investigation into the crash was continuing as of Friday.