WATERFORD — Making vodka is a “patience” thing.

Brandon Begotka, co-owner of the new Waterford Stillhouse distillery on Main Street, has definitely got barrels full of patience, and of vodka.

Not just from watching his vodka pour drip by drip in a process that can take up to 10 hours and multiple attempts — “My first batch turned out ... OK,” Begotka said, “but it wasn’t up to the level that I wanted it to be” — but also from a pandemic-related setback that kept the distillery itself from opening.

Begotka kept trying.

Last year, Brandon and his wife, Tammie, had a clear goal: open their distillery by that summer. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They found themselves producing hand sanitizer instead of their now popular batches of vodka and bourbon.

Their temporary approval to produce hand sanitizer expired by the end of 2020 and their business was set back about a year, Brandon said, but “that was totally fine with us.”

“There were more important things than making spirits at that point,” Brandon said. Of the distillery’s new, stand-in role as local hand sanitizer producers: “It allowed us to really connect with the community in a way we had never imagined.”

But the Begotkas’ patience was a virtue.

Waterford Stillhouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Downtown Waterford, finally opened July 10. The distillery is currently under a soft opening with limited hours. Outdoor seating is available at their “Grassroots Garden” patio out back, where guests can enjoy specialty vodka, bourbon cocktails and non-alcoholic lemonade.

Taste for yourself Waterford Stillhouse is located at 228 E. Main St. in Downtown Waterford. It’s open Fridays from 5-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. Waterford Stillhouse hopes to have its tasting room open in about 2 to 3 months. It also hopes to offer specialty sodas for more family-friendly drink choices. For more information on the distillery, and updates on when bottles are available for purchase, visit facebook.com/WaterfordStillhouse.

Keeping it hometown

The Begotkas and their three young sons have been living in Waterford for about 11 years. They’ve helped out at the Tichigan Lake Treasure hunt, the Waterford Bow Fishing Bash and the HGTV takes over Waterford project.

“We’re Christians, and our family’s focus is really on service to others,” Brandon said.

The Begotkas realized one way they could give back was opening a new business to revitalize downtown. They chose to open a distillery because they wanted to bring the uniqueness of specialty drinks to Waterford, but also because they wanted a spot for connections to be made between guests.

“The big goal is for us to create something here that will help to elevate Main Street, take it to the level … where it’s a cultural center, not just something that’s there and kind of falling apart,” Brandon said.

Brandon said he wants Waterford Stillhouse to stick to its status as a micro distillery; there are currently no plans to distribute his vodka and bourbon to any stores besides the Main Street spot.

“We put so much into it that I want your experience with the product to start with me, or with Tammie, or with one of our servers — that you get to interact with somebody personally, instead of just taking it off the shelf,” Brandon said.

According to consulting company Dimensional Insight, sales on premium spirits — such as the vodka and the bourbon that Waterford Stillhouse offers — grew 7% from 2012 to 2017. According to the American Craft Spirits Association, craft distilleries like Waterford Stillhouse — which produce fewer than 750,000 gallons of spirits annually — grew 16% from 2017 to 2018, with over 1,800 craft distilleries since 2018.

Waterford Stillhouse produces about 40 bottles a day, but “it allows us exceptional quality control,” Brandon said. “I’m checking (the vodka) jar by jar, looking at each one, smelling it, I have a real sense of when it’s going well and when it’s not. … A lot goes in. We take our time and make things in small batches, and we try to perfect things as much as possible.”

‘A wild ride’

Brandon, a Carthage College graduate with a degree in chemistry and a full-time optometrist, became interested in distilling vodka because of his background as a chemist, but also because of the drink’s history. A large American flag hangs inside the distillery’s indoor space as a symbol for Brandon’s interest in the Americana aesthetic.

“There’s so much history behind distilling, from the prohibition, and moonshine and all of that lore,” Brandon noted. “Bourbon, for example, is the American spirit. It’s something very unique to America. It’s known around the world.”

As a micro distillery, Waterford Stillhouse’s operations can be seen through a large window from outside, and a large window from the inside. Brandon said it’s one of the perks of being a small-batch distillery; guests can see exactly how the drinks are made.

“Lots of people have been to breweries, people understand the process, basically, by heart. But distilling is largely an enigma for a lot of people, and so one of the things we love to do is talk to people about the process and educate them,” Brandon said.

Brandon cited trips to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, a road trip-style experience featuring 38 different distillery stops as far as 70 miles apart, as one of his inspirations for opening up Waterford Stillhouse. He decided to visit Northern Waters Distillery in Minocqua to learn more about the process of distilling.

“On the way home, I called Tammie and said, ‘If we want to do this, we could do it,’” Brandon said. “That’s that’s how it started. Along the way, it’s just been a wild ride,”

