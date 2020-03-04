Waterford snowplow driver died Sunday while ice fishing

WATERFORD — Carlyle Braden, a Union Grove resident and snowplow driver for the Village of Waterford, died Sunday in Kansasville doing what he loved: ice fishing.
“What happened was an unfortunate tragedy,” said Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson.
Braden, 71, was born in Holcombe, Wisconsin, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before starting a career as a carpenter. He often went by the nickname “Pork.”
An outdoorsman, Braden was known for his loves of hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, seven of his eight children, more than a dozen grandchildren, and more than a dozen siblings and stepsiblings, according to his obituary.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the Village of Waterford said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Carlyle Braden ... we thank him for his service to our village. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”
“Carlyle was such a good man. This breaks my heart. R.I.P.” one woman commented on the village post.
Braden’s nephew posted on Facebook: “WE WILL ALL MISS YOU UNCLE PORK.. Go back to being young, and go see ur family.. NOW UR UP IN HEAVEN CATCHING THE MONSTER MUSKIES, AND SHOOTING THOSE 60 POINTERS."
The cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Miller-Reesman Funeral Home said that an exam of Braden’s body is scheduled this week.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral with full military honors is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, 620 15th Ave., Union Grove. Visitation is scheduled that day from 4-7 p.m.
Another tragedy
Braden’s death is the latest in a string of unrelated tragedies for local public works and utilities employees over the past 3½ years.
On Dec. 7, 2019, Robert Petersen died unexpectedly as he was about to complete his shift at the City of Burlington Public Works Department. He had been a full-time employee of the city for 44 years.
David “Dee” Shelton, a 43-year-old City of Racine DPW employee, died on Oct. 30, 2019, two days after the recycling truck Shelton was driving ran off the road. Shelton was found lying on the pavement after the crash with head injuries. As of last month, the fatal crash was still under investigation.
In September 2018, Dan Huck, a Mount Pleasant sewer utility employee, died after being struck by a van on Highway 31 while he was working.
Mark Gates, a Racine DPW worker who also served as a minister, was killed on Dec. 14, 2016, while working as a city refuse collector on Washington Avenue. Gates had been loading a recycling bin into a truck when a Ford Mustang hit Gates, pinning him against the truck.
The man who was driving the Mustang — Benjamin J. Bell, who was 20 at the time of Gates’ death — was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty in 2017 to charges of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection to the crash.