Waterford snowplow driver died Sunday while ice fishing

WATERFORD — Carlyle Braden, a Union Grove resident and snowplow driver for the Village of Waterford, died Sunday in Kansasville doing what he loved: ice fishing.

“What happened was an unfortunate tragedy,” said Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson.

Braden, 71, was born in Holcombe, Wisconsin, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before starting a career as a carpenter. He often went by the nickname “Pork.”

An outdoorsman, Braden was known for his loves of hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, seven of his eight children, more than a dozen grandchildren, and more than a dozen siblings and stepsiblings, according to his obituary.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the Village of Waterford said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Carlyle Braden ... we thank him for his service to our village. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

“Carlyle was such a good man. This breaks my heart. R.I.P.” one woman commented on the village post.