Waterford skating rink opens

WATERFORD — The Waterford Village Skating Rink was to open Thursday at noon, according to the village website.

It stated that most of the rink would be open, but one area was to remain closed.

“We ask that all users respect the roped-off section and stay off that area until further notice,” village officials advised. “Using the closed area may lead to tears in the liner which will close the rink entirely.”

The rink is at the intersection of Main and Milwaukee streets.

The condition and availability of the rink is wholly dependent on the weather. The village asked people to send their skating photos to cschauer@waterfordwi.org for posting on the village Facebook page.

