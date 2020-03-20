Waterford sets up Neighbors Helping Neighbors hotline

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford has set up the Neighbors Helping Neighbors hotline.
The goal of the hotline is for anyone "in need of assistance during this time" can "be connected with the resources they need."
That includes getting groceries delivered, having medication picked up, or connecting with another person who can come check up on you or a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You have free articles remaining.
The hotline's number is 262-757-8085.
If you would like to volunteer, call the hotline or email Village Communications Director Colleen Schauer at CSchauer@waterfordwi.org.