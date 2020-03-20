Waterford sets up Neighbors Helping Neighbors hotline

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford has set up the Neighbors Helping Neighbors hotline.

The goal of the hotline is for anyone "in need of assistance during this time" can "be connected with the resources they need."

That includes getting groceries delivered, having medication picked up, or connecting with another person who can come check up on you or a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The hotline's number is 262-757-8085.

If you would like to volunteer, call the hotline or email Village Communications Director Colleen Schauer at CSchauer@waterfordwi.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.