WATERFORD — Village President Don Houston is seeking candidates to fill a vacant position on the Village of Waterford Personnel Committee. The committee meets as needed to review all items related to village staff, including wages, benefits, and policies and procedures.
Candidates must be a resident of the Village of Waterford. Typically, meetings are held in the evenings. Committee members are compensated for their time at meetings. Interested residents are asked to complete the Talent Bank Questionnaire, available at http://waterfordwi.org, and return it to Village Hall.
President Houston will review candidates and submit a recommendation to the full Village Board for consideration of approval. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
For more information, call 262-534-3980.
